Newsstand: Michigan football won its 12th national championship two years ago today

On this day, we remember Michigan’s 12th-ever national championship, which occurred Jan. 8, 2024 under head coach Jim Harbaugh. That day, the Wolverines became simply known as national champions. Here are a couple clips to relive it:

"The Michigan defense calls game!"

THE MICHIGAN WOLVERINES ARE NATIONAL CHAMPIONS

Michigan landed a commitment from UNLV punter transfer Cam Brown.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder spent one season at UNLV and has three years of eligibility remaining.

A Coollangatta, Queensland, Australia, native, Brown averaged 43.8 yards per attempt on 46 punts with a 71-yard long as a true freshman in 2025. He pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line 17 times compared to only 3 touchbacks and had 9 boots of 50-plus yards.

Brown averaged a 3.6-second hangtime, which ranked 12th out of 15 qualified kickers in the Mountain West.

Brown is a graduate of Palm Beach Currumbin State HS in Gold Coast, Australia. He played Representative Australian Rules Football with Queensland State Team and won four championships.

Michigan’s second transfer portal commitment of the offseason, Brown joins former Pittsburgh long snapper Nico Crawford as an addition to the program under Whittingham. Both will work under new special teams coordinator Kerry Coombs, who was hired in early-December under the previous head coach, Sherrone Moore, and coached in the 41-27 Citrus Bowl loss to Texas Dec. 31. Whittingham kept Coombs on staff — one of three assistant coaching holdovers — ahead of the 2026 season.

BREAKING: Michigan football lands UNLV punter transfer Cam Brown, who has three years of eligibility and averaged 43.8 yards per attempt last season.



Story:

Michigan running back Jordan Marshall, who rushed for 932 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2025, will return for his junior season in 2026.

On Wednesday, right tackle Andrew Sprague announced that he’s withdrawn from the NCAA transfer portal.

BREAKING: Michigan football offensive lineman Andrew Sprague, who's started 13 games at right tackle over the last two seasons, will return to U-M for the 2026 season.

"Love the guys too much not to run it back. Team 147 let's get it!!"



"Love the guys too much not to run it back. Team 147 let's get it!!"https://t.co/6kOYffjoE0 pic.twitter.com/S8a4LpfqYH — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 7, 2026

Michigan is hosting a top transfer portal visitor.

Michigan is currently hosting one of its top transfer targets, @On3sports has learned.



Intel: https://t.co/E5VLQgq2BM pic.twitter.com/bUO9gzfTXb — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 8, 2026

The Wolverines are expected to show interest in Ohio State wide receiver transfer Quincy Porter, a former five-star recruit.

NEW: An ACC, Big Ten and Big 12 school are the teams to watch for Ohio State transfer WR Quincy Porter



On3's @SWiltfong_ has the latest…



View: https://t.co/pUq4zx34Ik pic.twitter.com/2B6AZ1ap1r — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 8, 2026

“He’s a winner. All he cares about is winning. It’s been a blessing to be his quarterback trainer over the last year and a half and watch him develop. He’s never had any quarterback training. He started playing quarterback as a sophomore in high school in his last three games. He literally told the coach at halftime of his last game of the season — they had to win that one and were up 6-0 — to put him at quarterback. It ended up being 42-0 at the end of the third quarter. From that point on, he took over at quarterback for Radford. He broke every single passing and touchdown record in Virginia history. His senior year, he accounted for 72 touchdowns — absolutely insane — and went 15-0 and won a state championship. He was actually first team all-state as a quarterback and defensive back. He was getting recruited by P4 schools as a defensive back. He’s 6-foot, 185 pounds and runs a 4.4. But his passion was quarterback. Elon was the only school to offer him at. That’s why he committed to Elon.”

— Trainer Baylin Trujillo on Elon quarterback transfer Landen Clark, who’s currently visiting Michigan

