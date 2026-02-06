Skip to main content
Michigan
Join Now

Newsstand: Michigan 'working hard to keep' DL coach Lou Esposito

clayton-sayfieby: Clayton Sayfie5 hours agoCSayf23

Tweets Of The Day

New head coach Jesse Minter and the Baltimore Ravens are reportedly working to hire Michigan defensive line coach Lou Esposito — but it wasn’t a done deal yet as of Thursday evening, with Football Scoop reporting that head coach Kyle Whittingham and U-M are “working hard to keep Espo.”

“I’m told this is NOT a done deal,” Doug Samuels continued. I’d expect clarity and a final decision in the next 24-48 hours.”

Michigan guard Nimari Burnett exploded for career bests in points (31) and made threes (7) in a win over Penn State.

Michigan offensive line coach Jim Harding took his position group out for a steak dinner.

Senior guard Roddy Gayle Jr.’s status from last night’s game. That was only the second game in his career that he’s missed.

Quote Of The Day

I went to the Pistons game the other day, and they had a big lead and went to their bench early — their third string guys, their two-ways. ‘m sitting there watching, thinking, ‘Wow.’ When your 13th man comes in and it looks a lot like your top three guys, your top four guys — the way they play, the way they compete, every possession matters — I thought that was a testament to a really healthy culture and guys that love playing ball. And I thought we looked like that tonight. So, it’s a proud moment to see our young guys out there competing and playing a good brand of ball.”

— Michigan head coach Dusty May after his team’s 110-69 win over Penn State

Headlines Of The Day

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Five takeaways from Michigan’s win over Penn State: Best start in program history, historic offensive performance
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: WATCH: Dusty May, Nimari Burnett, Elliot Cadeau discuss Michigan win over Penn State
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: What we’re hearing on Michigan DL coach Lou Esposito and the potential recruiting impact
• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Breaking down Michigan’s offensive tackles: Who starts at both spots in 2026?
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Reading between the lines: Jason Beck impressed with Michigan offensive personnel, has scheme flexibility