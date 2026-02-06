Newsstand: Michigan 'working hard to keep' DL coach Lou Esposito

Tweets Of The Day

New head coach Jesse Minter and the Baltimore Ravens are reportedly working to hire Michigan defensive line coach Lou Esposito — but it wasn’t a done deal yet as of Thursday evening, with Football Scoop reporting that head coach Kyle Whittingham and U-M are “working hard to keep Espo.”

“I’m told this is NOT a done deal,” Doug Samuels continued. I’d expect clarity and a final decision in the next 24-48 hours.”

Michigan guard Nimari Burnett exploded for career bests in points (31) and made threes (7) in a win over Penn State.

Michigan offensive line coach Jim Harding took his position group out for a steak dinner.

Senior guard Roddy Gayle Jr.’s status from last night’s game. That was only the second game in his career that he’s missed.

Roddy Gayle Jr. is dealing with an illness but is available in case of emergency, according to Brian Boesch on U-M radio. With Michigan up 32 … yeah, I don't think he'll be needed.



Winters Grady also out with illness in addition to foot injury. https://t.co/wRGCO4ilQR — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 6, 2026

Quote Of The Day

I went to the Pistons game the other day, and they had a big lead and went to their bench early — their third string guys, their two-ways. ‘m sitting there watching, thinking, ‘Wow.’ When your 13th man comes in and it looks a lot like your top three guys, your top four guys — the way they play, the way they compete, every possession matters — I thought that was a testament to a really healthy culture and guys that love playing ball. And I thought we looked like that tonight. So, it’s a proud moment to see our young guys out there competing and playing a good brand of ball.”

— Michigan head coach Dusty May after his team’s 110-69 win over Penn State

Headlines Of The Day

