Newsstand: Michigan WR Andrew Marsh named freshman All-American

Michigan wide receiver Andrew Marsh was named a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America, which released its list Wednesday. Marsh hauled in 45 catches for 651 yards and totaled 5 touchdowns (4 receiving, 1 rushing).

Michigan has the No. 12 recruiting class in the 2026 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. The Wolverines check in second among teams that had a head-coaching change, behind only LSU (11th).

2026 kicker Micah Drescher was committed to and signed with Michigan but was granted a release from his letter of intent on Wednesday. More from The Wolverine’s Ethan McDowell:

“After careful consideration, I have made the difficult decision to withdraw my NLI,” Drescher wrote on Twitter. “I greatly appreciate the University of Michigan and all they have done for me.”

Chris Sailer Kicking considers him the No. 1 kicker in the country. He originally pledged to the Wolverines in June. Drescher, a class of 2026 prospect out of Hinsdale (Ill.) Central High, also held an offer from Northwestern before committing to Michigan. He spent last week in San Antonio, Texas, as a Navy All-American.

“He’s a great student,” Sailer told The Wolverine last year. “He’s humble but confident, and it couldn’t have happened to a better kid, a better young man, and, really, a great family as well. So it’s been awesome to be part of his journey and to see a young athlete who has earned it reap those rewards. I think this is just the start for him. I think he’s got the ability and talent to really continue to take it to the next level as well, so we’re excited for his future.”

Michigan fired Drescher’s position coach, special teams coordinator JB Brown, shortly after signing day and hired Kerry Coombs to replace him.

Michigan sent out an offer to JJ Crawford, a 2029 combo guard that stands 6-foot-4 and is the son of former Michigan and NBA standout Jamal Crawford.

“It’s a special feeling that I can just always be there with him, and, through this journey, it’s amazing that he’s going to be there.”

— Western Illinois linebacker transfer Christian Pierce, who’s set to play with his brother, senior defensive tackle Trey Pierce, at Michigan

