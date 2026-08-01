Michigan WR Andrew Marsh on new offense: 'It's going to be explosive'

Michigan Wolverines football wide receiver Andrew Marsh ranked second nationally among true freshman with 651 receiving yards in 2025, behind only Miami’s Malachi Toney (1,211).

A big factor for the 6-foot-0, 190-pound Katy, Texas, native’s success was his chemistry with classmate and quarterback Bryce Underwood, which has only grown this offseason.

“It’s always really been there between us,” Marsh said on an interview on the ‘Rich Eisen Show.’ “We came in together, and really ever since we’ve been here, making sure we’re getting in lots of hours, lots of extra practice and stuff. I would say throughout the season, as I started to play more, it just started to click. As we would go through different games, either making a pass or missing a pass, just getting better off of that was big for us.

“Coming into this year, just being able to stack days and put in a lot of work. Travel and train different places and with some different trainers and stuff like that.”

Individually, Marsh has improved, which means another breakout season may be loading.

“I’m just different in every way — bigger, stronger, faster,” the Michigan wideout said. “A lot of stuff in my game, I’ve tried to work on, just being able to create more separation, running cleaner routes and kind of just expanding my route tree and being better off the line and releases and stuff like that.”

Those changes will bode well with the new offense under coordinator Jason Beck, whose offense at Utah last season created 72 plays of 20-plus yards to rank tied 17th in the nation.

“They’ve come in and added structure to some places of the team, and I think that has really helped us, as well as their scheme,” Marsh said of the new staff under head coach Kyle Whittingham. “I love the scheme that they’re bringing in.”

Michigan’s pass-catchers have said there will be more choice routes to go along with the increased presence of run-pass options in the offense. The Wolverines should effectively stress defenses and take what the opposition gives them. Marsh believes Michigan will throw the ball much more than in 2025, even though Utah ranked tied 95th in the country with only 28.7 pass attempts per game. A key difference, of course, is Underwood and the receivers compared to Utah’s Devon Dampier and his weapons.

“I feel like it’s going to be open,” Marsh said of the offense. “It’s going to be explosive. Guys will be flying around the field and really just have more freedom throughout the offense.

“I just feel like this year, you’ll definitely see the ball in the air more. We’ll be able to throw the ball around more, get it to different guys’ hands and really just be more explosive as a whole. I think that’ll open up the running game, as well.”