Michigan WR Jaime Ffrench praises new offensive system under Kyle Whittingham, Jason Beck

Michigan Wolverines football sophomore wide receiver Jaime Ffrench transferred in from Texas and is about halfway through his first spring in Ann Arbor, ahead of the April 18 intrasquad scrimmage in front of fans at The Big House.

“I’m loving it, man,” Ffrench said of his experience. “Ann Arbor has been treating me well. Other than the snow, I’m loving it. It’s been nice out here.”

The wide receiving corps returns sophomore Andrew Marsh, the team’s leading receiver from last season and friend of Ffrench’s who helped recruit him to Michigan, but is expected to be much stronger overall. Sophomore JJ Buchanan transferred in after a stellar season at Utah, too.

“I love those guys already, and I’ve only been here like three months,” Ffrench said. “Just getting to know those guys, the brotherhood we’ve been building and the standard we’re trying to build here at Michigan under the new staff, it’s great. This is what I was looking for when I was getting into the portal.”

Ffrench sees a slew of different pass-catching options for Michigan.

“JJ Buchanan,” said Ffrench, beginning to name other standouts. “That stands out first. He’s a very good guy off the field, as well. A lot of guys. The freshman, too, Salesi Moa, he’s a great guy on the field. We have a lot of talented guys in that room. [Senior] Kendrick Bell, I could go on for days naming these guys. We have another freshman, too, Travis. These guys are learning. They came in ready to play. [Freshman] Jaylen Pile. I could go on and on.”

A 6-foot-1, 185-pounder, Ffrench explained what led to his transfer to Michigan.

“Simply better opportunities,” Ffrench noted. “I love my guys at Texas, the opportunities at Texas was great too, but I feel like here at Michigan is a better opportunity with me knowing, you know, Marsh and [sophomore quarterback] Bryce [Underwood] as well. Just, I feel like the move over is just everything I was looking for.”

With Underwood entering year two and Michigan having a new staff with head coach Kyle Whittingham and coordinator Jason Beck, the Wolverines are airing the ball out more in practice.

“That’s a big plus,” Ffrench said. “They’re actually passing the ball. This staff is looking to get the ball out and get more targets to the receivers, so I feel like it’s a plus.”

Ffrench discussed where he fits within that, breaking down his strengths.

“Very explosive,” the Michigan wideout said of his top attributes. At the line, I can get off the releases at the line. That’s my game right there. And I can make the catches downfield. And after the catch, I’m more of a YAC type of guy — yards after the catch. I want to make the explosive stuff after the catch.

“I hope the coaches see me in a great role, be able to go out there and put my best foot forward and be able to contribute to the team, get some wins. That’s why I came here, you know, and just really just help this program win. That’s pretty much it.”