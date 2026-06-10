Michigan freshman WR Salesi Moa going to be 'special player,' will 'definitely see the field this year'

Michigan Wolverines football added five players from Utah following the hiring of head coach Kyle Whittingham, who spent 21 years in charge of the Utes. Many of them are established players, but one is a true freshman who spent mere weeks in Salt Lake City before following the staff to Ann Arbor: wide receiver Salesi Moa.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Moa was one of the highest-rated recruits Whittingham had ever landed at Utah, checking in as a five-star and the No. 30 overall player in the nation per Rivals. The two developed a strong bond, and he has great relationships with the rest of the offensive staff, which joined Whittingham in Ann Arbor. Moa was already considering Michigan out of high school, so the fit made sense.

Moa impressed in Michigan’s spring game, flashing his athleticism and even hauling in a one-handed grab. He will have a role this fall, said position coach Micah Simon on the ‘In The Trenches’ podcast.

“He’s going to be an exciting player, a special player,” Simon said. “There are a lot of things he does that are just natural. Sometimes, I don’t think he realizes what he does on the field. Sometimes, things are so smooth for him.”

Moa’s positional versatility stands out, with the possibility of playing both slot and outside receiver for Michigan.

“He will be able to bring a lot of different ability, moving him around from outside, inside,” Simon explained. “Excited to see his growth and development over the summer and fall camp. Yeah, he’ll definitely see the field this year.”

It’s a challenge for freshmen to be ready to play in year one, but Michigan had one who did it successfully last season in leading receiver Andrew Marsh, and Utah did, too, with JJ Buchanan, who transferred to U-M as well.

“There’s a saying in our receiving room, ‘The speed of information.’ We want to be the fastest learners in the country,” the Michigan position coach said. “If we can learn faster than other receiver rooms, then we’ll be better. So, I create an environment to expedite the learning.

“As freshmen coming in, it is force feed them. It’s force feed them early and have them drink from a firehose. There are going to be mistakes. But then, at some point, either the breakthrough happens or you realize, OK, maybe I need to scale back for this specific kid. But I’ll never slow down the entire group for one kid, but I can piecemeal his to be more individually suited for him to be more confident and be more prepared to perform at a higher level.

“But the way that I try to teach and the way that we create the environment, it is full speed ahead. It is full speed ahead.”

Full speed ahead with Moa being a big-time factor this fall.