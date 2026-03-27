Newsstand: Four-star WR Dakota Guerrant makes surprise Michigan visit

Tweets Of The Day

Harper Woods (Mich.) High four-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant —the No. 39 overall recruit in the country per the Rivals Industry Ranking — made a surprise visit to Michigan. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder will also take an official visit to U-M this summer.

LMK SUM MICHIGAN FANS〽️〽️ pic.twitter.com/usBqtZcYSZ — Dakota Guerrant 6’1 190 Wr/Db/Ath 2027 (@DakotaGuerrant1) March 27, 2026

A look at the Michigan basketball team that will go to battle tonight against Alabama (7:35 p.m. ET on TBS).

Dusty May helped Alabama head coach Nate Oats get his first Division I coaching job at Buffalo, and the two go way back 20 years. May was an assistant at EMU while Oats was the head coach at Romulus (Mich.) High.

“I think Dusty has not let his ego — he’s the same guy that I knew as assistant at Eastern Michigan,” Oats said. “With all the success he’s had, his ego hasn’t gotten any bigger, and I think that speaks a lot to the character of the guy. I’m still friends with him. I’m sure we’ll talk after the game. Actually he texted me last night and asked what hotel we were staying at. I thought we were staying next to him. I didn’t talk to him about our basketball game. I talked to him about other stuff.”

Nate Oats on Dusty May: “I think he’s one of the best coaches in college basketball. … he’s the same guy as I knew when he was an assistant at Eastern Michigan with all the success he’s had.” — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 26, 2026

Michigan drops a hype video for the game.

The road continues 😤 pic.twitter.com/GPAScGp5XW — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 26, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“I think Michigan is really unique. I’ll tell you what we say in recruiting, that we have what we feel is the academic profile of Stanford with the passion of SEC football for our athletic department as a whole, and usually those two things aren’t merged.”

— Michigan head coach Dusty May

Headlines Of The Day

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: What’s next for Michigan safety recruiting? Rivals300 target locks in OV

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Emptying the notebook from Chicago: Inside the Michigan locker room pre-Alabama

• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan basketball, destination jobs, and potential new ‘bluebloods’ — ‘Things have changed’

• Clayton Sayfie, Anthony Broome and Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Podcast: Live from Chicago — Michigan basketball vibe check, Alabama preview, spring football updates

• Greg Biggins, Rivals: 4-star QB Dane Weber talks Michigan visit and new offer from Georgia