Newsstand: Brandon Naurato provides update on injured Michigan goalie Jack Ivankovic

Michigan hockey head coach Brandon Naurato gave an update on injured goaltender Jack Ivankovic, who leads the NCAA in wins this season. He went down in the second of a two-game set with Notre Dame over the weekend, skated into by a Fighting Irish player and sustaining a lower-body injury.

Michigan coach Brandon Naurato says Jack Ivankovic is “not out for the year,” but expects him to miss an extended period of time. No exact timeline on his return as it will depend on how Ivankovic recovers, but they hope to have him back for the playoffs. — Matthew Auchincloss (@matthew_auch) January 13, 2026

Official tip-off time for Michigan vs. Washington is 10:40 p.m. ET (with a possible five-minute slide to 10:45) Wednesday night in Seattle.

Guy Haberman and Don MacLean will be on the call for Big Ten Network. pic.twitter.com/raIEMMpMIM — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 13, 2026

Michigan landed a transfer from Western Illinois who is the younger brother of senior defensive tackle Trey Pierce.

Western Illinois LB transfer Christian Pierce (@Christian2025_) has signed with Michigan!



The 6-foot-0, 235-pounder was a three-star recruit in 2025 with offers from U-M, Iowa, Texas, Ohio State, Penn State, Ole Miss and others.



Redshirted in 2025. Four years left. https://t.co/ufvAlakuqE — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 14, 2026

Michigan Wolverines football has landed former Utah cornerback Smith Snowden out of the transfer portal, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett. He has one season of eligibility remaining

Snowden, who stands 5-10, 185 pounds, was a 13-game starter on defense and a two-time starter on offense (1 at RB, 1 at WR) this season in Salt Lake City. He was an All-Big 12 Second Team selection this year, finishing the season with 37 total tackles, 2 interceptions and 9 passes defended. He had 8 carries for 40 yards and a TD on offense while adding 13 catches for 57 yards as a receiver.

🚨BREAKING: Utah CB transfer Smith Snowden commits to Michigan!🚨



Named second-team All-Big 12 in 2025.



Details: https://t.co/lSeGkpqHLd pic.twitter.com/OiWyd5VPDh — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 13, 2026

The Michigan Wolverines have landed former LSU quarterback Colin Hurley out of the transfer portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

Mutual interest between Hurley and Michigan was first reported by Nakos. Nakos says that Hurley will have four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Hurley, who was a four-star recruit and the No. 337 player and no. 23 quarterback in the country coming out of high school, reclassified from the 2025 to 2024 cycle and enrolled at LSU at only 16 years old. He redshirted in 2024 as a true freshman, then suffered an injury in an off-the-field incident in mid-January 2025, but rejoined the team in the spring after making a full recovery.

🚨BREAKING: LSU QB transfer Colin Hurley has committed to Michigan!🚨



The 6-foot-1, 218-pound former four-star recruit is only 18 years old despite spending two years in the LSU program🤯



Story: https://t.co/Ducpj4VwZL pic.twitter.com/ntoGeN9ZlD — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 13, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“A lot of my coaching staff went up there. When I visited, it just felt like home. I felt comfortable at Utah and loved all the coaches that ended up leaving. When I got to Michigan, it just felt like the right fit for me and my family. We all love the coaches. I know the offense. I know how they treat the players. It was right in my mind to end up there.”

— Michigan WR transfer commit JJ Buchanan to The Wolverine

Headlines Of The Day

• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Elite WR/TE transfer commit JJ Buchanan ready to help Michigan win another national championship

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: New Rivals prediction for Michigan to land a ’26 defender

• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan football Tues. night portal: A familiar name to watch, donors stepping up, LBs, and more

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Wolverines in the NFL: Colston Loveland dominates, six former Michigan players set for divisional round

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: INTEL: Michigan to visit 5-star WR, Top 100 commit, Midwest powerhouse