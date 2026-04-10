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Newsstand: Michigan hockey outshoots Denver but loses in overtime in Frozen Four

Screenshotby: Clayton Sayfie1 hour agoCSayf23

Tweets Of The Day

Michigan lost to Denver, 4-3 in double overtime, in the Frozen Four Thursday night. The Wolverines have lost five straight and nine of their last 10 semifinal games. The Maize and Blue haven’t won the title since 1998.

Tennessee forward transfer J.P. Estrella committed to Michigan on Thursday. Here are some higlights of the newest Wolverine:

Swanky Wolverine with a ‘One Shining Moment’ for Michigan basketball’s 2025-26 season.

Michigan freshman center Malick Kordel, a reserve, has entered the portal.

Some notes on five-star Michigan commit Brandon McCoy from a Team USA scrimmage.

Quote Of The Day

“He’s very smart, and I try to pick his brain a lot. He’s played a lot of football. He knows this defensive scheme like the back of his hand. So I’m trying to just learn and get to know every position so I can make plays for myself and others.”

— Michigan safety Chris Bracy on defensive coordinator Jay Hill

Headlines Of The Day

• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan basketball ITF EXTRA: On Mara and Morez Johnson, May’s homework/plan for J.P. Estrella, Juke Harris, more
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan Recruiting Stock Report: Optimism with an elite in-state recruit
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Five things to know about Tennessee transfer J.P. Estrella committing to Michigan
Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: 3 storylines to watch with Michigan’s April 9 visitors: Bode Sparrow, LB momentum?
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan impresses mother of Rivals300 QB Dane Weber