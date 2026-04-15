Michigan hockey updates: T.J. Hughes decides on pro future, Michael Hage returning for 2026-27, Brandon Naurato on special group

Michigan senior center and team captain T.J. Hughes was named a first-team All-American by the American Hockey Coaches Association, the 105th Wolverine to receive All-America recognition. Following the end of the season, Hughes signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Colorado Avalanche beginning in 2026-27. Since he was undrafted, Hughes was afforded the license to sign with any NHL franchise.

The 2026 Big Ten Player of the Year prioritized staying at Michigan for four years, turning down professional opportunities to return for his senior year. He finished second nationally with 57 points, posting 22 goals and 35 assists.

Hughes had a major impact in the NCAA Tournament, tallying 1 goal and 2 assist in a first-round win over Bentley and finding the back of the net in the 4-3 double-overtime loss to Denver in the Frozen Four.

“There’s really no words,” Hage said of what it means to play for U-M. “It means everything. I tried my best to leave it better than I found it. There are so many unbelievable people within Michigan hockey that have impacted my life in a positive bay. I’ll forever be blessed, forever be grateful to call [head] Coach [Brandon] Nau[rato] my coach and the rest of the staff my coach.

“The boys from team 101 to team 104, all guys are my teammates and brothers, every single guy has left a positive impact on me. I’ll forever be grateful to be a Michigan Wolverine.”

During his four seasons in Ann Arbor, Hughes saw the Wolverines make three Frozen Four appearances. Perhaps as impressive as anything was his ability to help Naurato turn around the program’s fortunes after an 18-15-3 season in 2024-25 to earning the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament with a 31-8-1 mark as the captain in 2025-26.

Naurato is proud of his seniors and the mark they left on the program.

“It’s just the type of people they are,” he noted. “How they treat people, how they push people. All of them, their daily habits away from the rink and at the rink have been infectious to the 15 new players and 12 freshmen.”

Michael Hage is following in a similar mold, staying with Michigan for his junior season next year despite having the opportunity to turn pro. The No. 21 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft surprised the hockey world by deciding to remain in college instead of joining the Montreal Canadiens, who hold his rights and were his favorite team growing up.

The Mississauga, Ont., native has ranked second on the team in points each of the last two seasons, recording 52 (13 goals, 39 assists) this past year, standing behind only Hughes. In 2024-25, Hage was tabbed as the Big Ten Rookie of the Year. Now, the 6-foot-1, 199-pounder is set to lead the Wolverines as one of the conference’s top offensive threats.

“Development is not always linear, and rushing a player into the professional ranks can sometimes do more harm than good,” wrote William Bourget of The Hockey Writers. “Hage choosing to stay another year at Michigan shows a level of maturity in understanding his own trajectory. It’s not about getting to the NHL as fast as possible; it’s about getting there ready to make an impact.”

Michigan’s culture reset paid off with Big Ten Tournament title, Frozen Four berth

A year ago, head coach Brandon Naurato vowed that he would never again miss the NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines didn’t just take a big jump forward, though. It was a massive leap, going 29-7-1 with a Big Ten Tournament title and No. 1 overall seed in the NCAAs for the third time in program history.

The Maize and Blue ripped through the first two rounds of the tournament, beating Bentley (5-1) and Minnesota Duluth (4-3), which made a late comeback that created third-period drama. Naurato earned his third Frozen Four berth in four seasons, and Michigan has now made 29 appearances, the most in college hockey.

The culture reset — with so many new players on the roster — paid off.

“The reason being for that is guys accepting roles,” Naurato explained. “Usually when you say that, that means I’m a point guy, now I have to play more of a third, fourth line role. Every night we go by, we don’t know which line is going to be our first line, second line. We have been rolling four lines all year. Different guys have taken different on the penalty kill versus the power-play.

“… Everyone trying to find value as an individual. Everybody is rooting for each other.”

By all accounts, making the Frozen Four is a huge accomplishment. But, given the incredible season and the program’s rich history, the Maize and Blue wanted more, even if there’s a high degree of satisfaction from the achievements of the season.

“These guys have changed the program,” Naurato said of his team after the season. “I’m really proud of them for that. I’m proud to be a part of it.”

“The staff did a really good job of just recruiting guys that want to be here,” said senior forward Josh Eernisse, who spent the last three seasons at U-M after transferring in from St. Thomas. “Guys have bought into our culture, our identity. I think that’s continued to grow over the years. You can go up and down the lineup and talk positively about each guy and what they bring to the program.

“I think something that was really special about this group this year was how close we got and how quickly we came together from the start of the year. Guys understood their roles, what their strengths were, what they could bring to this team. Guys played to that. I think that’s what made this group really special, is each guy played their identity and brought what they could bring to the team every single night. That’s what gave us a chance. … I just love this group. It’s a really special group.”

Michigan fell to Denver 4-3 in double-overtime, marking five-consecutive and nine out of 10 Frozen Four losses for the program, which hasn’t captured a national title since 1998.

Michigan was the favorite to beat the Pioneers, but found itself in a battle at T-Mobile Arena. The Wolverines led 2-1 after the first period, then took a 3-2 lead at 11:02 in the third on a power-play goal from junior forward Jayden Perron. Denver’s Clarke Caswell, though, tied the game at 3-3 at 17:14 to send it to overtime. Neither team could tally a goal until second overtime, when Kent Anderson scored from the slot to stun the Wolverines.

Michigan missed opportunities throughout, committing 5 penalties (but killed all 5) and recording 52 shots on goal compared to 26 from Denver.

“I thought we were outstanding,” Naurato said, after giving credit to the Pioneers. “We fought the whole time. In hockey and in life, sometimes you do it the right way and you just don’t get the bounces. I think that’s real adversity. Then you just keep getting back up. It’s how you respond.

“How they respond this summer and going into next year. I know it’s a lot of pain right now, but I couldn’t be more proud. It didn’t feel like this in some of the past losses. I felt like we deserved it. Like I said, it doesn’t always happen in life, so … we’ll be better for it.”