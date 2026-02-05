Podcast: Michigan and Big Ten basketball news, more Fears fallout, Jason Beck's vision for the offense, crazy NIL stories

On this episode of The Wolverine Podcast, Clayton Sayfie, Anthony Broome and Chris Balas preview Michigan vs. Penn State on the hardwood and get into Big Ten basketball news, including more fallout from MSU guard Jeremy Fears Jr.’s dirty play. Then, they shift focus to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck‘s appearance on the ‘In The Trenches’ podcast and what his vision is for the offense, before discussing crazy NIL stories from Pete Nakos’ recent article.

Estimated time stamps for each topic are below:

(00:00) Intro

(00:37) Big Ten basketball news

(22:04) Jason Beck’s vision for the offense

(35:27) Pete Nakos’ story, inside crazy NIL negotiations

Michigan is a 25.5-point favorite over Penn State Thursday night, and is looking to continue playing well after two big wins over Nebraska and MSU last week.

“It’s high. It’s a big spread,” Broome said of the 25.5-point spread on BetMGM. “I would probably bet Penn State to cover that, if I were a betting man as it pertains to this game. It should be interesting. I think that so much of it now is the response — how do you respond to coming off arguably the most emotional week of your season, with the two top-10 wins that you had. Certainly, the one last Friday night in East Lansing, which seems like forever ago, but plot lines from that game continue well into this week.

“Not to overstate it, but when you have a game like that — win or lose — the only thing that matters is what comes next for Michigan. For a team like MSU, you went to Minnesota yesterday and lost a game. So, you’ve got to be on guard in this conference. I thought it was kind of funny, too, that happened a couple days after [head coach] Dusty May says that, hey, Penn State is better than their record is and they beat a Minnesota team the other day that is better than their record was. And then Minnesota comes out, and they have a top-15 upset win on Wednesday night. So, every night in this conference is a war. Michigan has seen that already with [Penn State] in that game a couple weeks ago. I still think they’ll win handily, but it’s all about … it’s less about the team on the other side — they’re preparing for the team on the other side — but it’s about how ready is Michigan to play this game and how locked in are they to play this game.”