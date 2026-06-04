Podcast: Michigan team trip, eye-opening Rod Moore comment and Dusty May is doing what?!

On this episode of The Wolverine Podcast, Clayton Sayfie, Anthony Broome and Chris Balas discuss the Michigan football team heading up to Charlevoix, Michigan, for a retreat, before getting into an eye-opening comment from Rod Moore and breaking down the defense, especially what the safety position brings to the table. We then get into Dusty May being on the verge of helping move the Dec. 21 Michigan-Duke game from Madison Square Garden to the Miami Marlins’ baseball stadium.

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