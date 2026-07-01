Podcast: Latest on Michigan basketball roster, toughest Big Ten schedules, emerging football players, EA Sports ratings and endless vacation debate

On this episode of The Wolverine Podcast, Clayton Sayfie and Anthony Broome take you into Fourth of July Weekend with a loaded show, discussing the latest with the Michigan basketball roster following Moustapha Thiam’s announcement and what could come next for Mike Boynton Jr. They also talk about who has the toughest schedule in the Big Ten and the returning football starter that will make the biggest leap and player that redshirted last year that could emerge as a force, before talking about Wisconsin’s Culver’s jersey patch and what kind of sponsorship Michigan may go with (if at all!). They get into EA Sports College Football 27 overall ratings and finish with a debate on where to spend vacation in our state based on a Pure Michigan tweet.

Watch this episode in the video embed at the top of the screen or on our YouTube channel. Listen in the embed below or search ‘The Wolverine’ wherever you get your podcasts.

The Wolverine Podcast is available on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and more!