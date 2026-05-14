Podcast: Michigan offense will look different in 2026, NBA Combine intel, Morez Johnson Jr.'s decision

On this episode of The Wolverine Podcast, Clayton Sayfie, Anthony Broome and Chris Balas break down the Michigan offense and how it will be different this season, before diving into how the tight ends will be used specifically, parsing through interesting comments from Zack Marshall and Freddie Whittingham Jr. Then, they go inside the NBA Combine, where Clayton was this week, discussing Morez Johnson Jr.’s decision, what opponents said about Dusty May’s program and more.

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