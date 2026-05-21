Podcast: Position group that doesn't get talked about enough, Michigan's hidden breakout stars

On this episode of The Wolverine Podcast, Clayton Sayfie and Anthony Broome discuss Michigan’s cornerbacks (a group that doesn’t get talked about enough), before discussing hidden potential breakout stars. Was Clayton wrong to say Jake Guarnera is a top candidate despite the solid season he had last year? Plus, we discuss CFP expansion talk coming out of the Big Ten meetings. What are the real motives of Tony Petitti and others in charge? We talk about Morez Johnson Jr.‘s decision to stay in the NBA Draft to conclude the show.

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