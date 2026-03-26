On this episode of The Wolverine Podcast, Clayton Sayfie, Anthony Broome and Chris Balas preview Michigan Wolverines basketball vs. Alabama in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, along with updates and thoughts from shootaround and interviews at the United Center. Then, they shift focus to spring football updates.

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