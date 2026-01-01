WATCH: Biff Poggi, players discuss Citrus Bowl loss to Texas, what's next for Michigan football

ORLANDO, Fla. — Michigan Wolverines football interim head coach Biff Poggi and players spoke with the media following a 41-27 loss to Texas in the Citrus Bowl. Watch video of the press conference with Poggi and senior linebacker Jimmy Rolder at the top of the screen and other players in the embeds below.

Key quotes from Michigan coach Biff Poggi

• On Jordan Marshall not playing: “We found out Monday. I think he just felt he couldn’t go and there are these things where you’re like medically cleared, but then nobody knows your body like you do, right?

“So, he was medically cleared, but he just didn’t feel like he could go and, and he’s been banged up for a while. And he’s the kind of player that his physicality is what makes him special. So when he doesn’t feel right, especially in the upper body, that’s hard.”

• On Michigan QB Bryce Underwood’s mood after throwing 3 interceptions: “I’ve talked to him. He’s a wonderful kid with a huge upside, and he’s a true freshman starting in an elite conference, playing in a bowl game against an SEC football team that was, ranked number one. I thought he had a great game. He just made a few bad decisions at the end, but he’ll learn. All these things are learning things for him, and so much of playing quarterback is experiential, you have to experience it. And he’s a competitor.

“He’d probably like a couple of those throws back and is probably a little down right now, but I think the best thing would be for him is to get back to work as quickly as possible and for people to remember he’s just a freshman.”

• On if this is a rebuild under new Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham: “No, this is a program that won 9 games this year and played a lot of really good teams in the Big 10, but we played two SEC teams that are pretty good, Oklahoma and Texas, and, and I thought the kids competed so hard today, played so hard. They played so hard.

“This isn’t a rebuild at all. That would be shortchanging the kids and where they are, and I think Coach Whittingham is going to do a fantastic job here. He’s going to have a lot of really good players back. He’s obviously going to bring players in. And again, he’s a guy that’s won 180 games. Been a head coach 20 years and he’s won 3 conference championships, one in the WAC and 2 in the Big 12.

“So no, I think he’s going to find a very full cupboard … a bunch of willing, really willing kids that are just great kids. People talk about Michigan and what it means to be a Michigan man. I have a son that’s a Michigan man. I’m not a Michigan man. I didn’t go there, but, but these kids that are here are the definition of that and I think he’s gonna love that.”