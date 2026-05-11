Where Michigan center Aday Mara is projected in post-lottery NBA mock drafts

Michigan Wolverines basketball has three primary NBA Draft prospects in forwards Yaxel Lendeborg and Morez Johnson Jr. and center Aday Mara, all projected as first-round picks in the June 23-24 event.

Here’s a look at where Mara checks in on mock drafts, with multiple of them projecting him as a top-10 selection.

• Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor: No. 8 overall to the Atlanta Hawks

“The Hawks could use a true center, and the best one in this class is Mara, who stepped on UCLA’s campus as a lottery-projected center from Spain,” O’Connor wrote. “Then he fell off draft boards during two forgettable seasons there before transferring to Michigan and becoming one of the best true 5s in the country on his way to winning the national championship. He reads the floor like a guard, finishes with both hands, and swats shots with elite timing. Quin Snyder will love using him as a facilitator from the wings and elbows. The complication is he doesn’t shoot from outside, makes below 60 percent of his free throws, and opponents are going to attack him on the perimeter. But the Hawks are building a team littered with size, length and versatility. If there’s anywhere that Mara could best reach his potential, it might be Atlanta.”

• CBS Sports’ Adam Finkelstein: No. 11 overall to the Golden State Warriors

“Mara kept getting better as the college season went on and ultimately led Michigan to a national championship,” Finkelstein wrote. “At 7-foot-3, he’s a giant, even by NBA standards, and a tremendous rim protector. He’s also got sneaky mobility, good hands, real passing ability, and provides vertical spacing. With Steve Kerr returning next season, the Warriors’ style of play will be staying largely the same, and Mara’s facilitating ability fits that.”

• The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie: No. 11 overall to the Golden State Warriors

“Mara, by far, helped himself the most in the NCAA Tournament,” Vecenie wrote. “I had a vote for Final Four Most Outstanding Player and chose Mara because of how he dominated the semifinal against Arizona (going off for 26 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks) and how he completely changed the geometry defensively against Connecticut with his ability to guard Tarris Reed Jr. on an island while also shutting down the interior for drivers.”

• Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Sweeney: No. 12 overall to the Oklahoma City Thunder

“Few players in this range of the draft have the potential to be as game-changing off the bench as Mara, who dominated the NCAA tournament for Michigan thanks to his elite ability to protect the rim,” Sweeney wrote. “With Isaiah Hartenstein potentially entering free agency (he has a $28.5 million team option for next year), the opportunity to bolster the frontcourt might be hard to pass up.”

• ESPN’s Jeremy Woo: No. 14 overall to the Charlotte Hornets

“Charlotte took an organizational step forward this season, making the play-in tournament and developing chemistry, with the addition of Kon Knueppel providing a shot in the arm and coach Charles Lee earning an extension this week,” Woo wrote. “They also own the 18th pick, giving them some options to move around the board.

“Mara has given himself a runway to be the first center off the board, possessing an unusual skill level for his 7-3 frame and building momentum during Michigan’s title run. He is an excellent passer and quick processor who can be an offensive conduit, in addition to finishing simple plays. Developing a reliable jumper will be an important step for him. The Hornets could use an infusion of size and offensive skill up front, making this an intriguing potential landing spot for Mara.”

• Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman: No. 14 overall to the Charlotte Hornets

“The Charlotte Hornets could look to Aday Mara for more rim protection and easy baskets,” Wasserman wrote.

“Michigan’s NCAA tournament run shined light on his defensive impact, advantageous finishing tools and unique skill level. Aside from the constant shot-contesting around the paint and rim, he gave the lineup significant offense as a lob target, low-post player and passer.

“Turnovers, limited switchability and dreadful free-throw shooting will turn teams off, but he’s established himself as too rare of a player, even if he winds up being more of a situational center.”

• New York Post’s Brian Lewis: Not listed in lottery