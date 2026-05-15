Newsstand: Michigan women's basketball hires general manager

Tweets Of The Day

Michigan women’s basketball has hired Sean Bair as its assistant coach and general manager.

More from MGoBlue.com:

Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Barnes Arico announced the addition of Sean Bair to the University of Michigan women’s basketball coaching staff as an assistant coach and general manager on Thursday (May 14).

“I have gotten to know Sean over the last several years and his ability to connect with people has always stood out,” Barnes Arico said. “He is a relentless recruiter who really cares about the student-athletes and their development. He can add a tremendous amount to our program in terms of his recruiting ability and player development. I think the other important piece in this changing landscape is also being a connector in the world of NIL and working with our variety of partners. He can help us continue to build our brand of Michigan women’s basketball in this current world of college athletics by engaging with our alumni, our donors and with our fans.”

We are excited to welcome Sean Bair (@CoachBairUM) to our program as an assistant coach and general manager 〽️



More: https://t.co/CP1VuCp0G1#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/hrsIPjKbjG — Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) May 14, 2026

The 2027 Michigan women’s tennis schedule has been released.

Start making some of your 2027 plans!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/kHpD9tLLa3 — Michigan Women's Tennis (@UMichWTennis) May 14, 2026

Michigan softball has two first-team All-Great Lakes Region honorees: Erin Hoehn and Lauren Putz.

Congratulations to our @NFCAorg All-Great Lakes Region honorees. 👏



Erin Hoehn – 1st Team

Lauren Putz – 1st Team pic.twitter.com/9YaSewpIVb — Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) May 14, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“Coach [Dusty May] has done an unbelievable job of getting a group of guys together that can sacrifice their role, where they could go somewhere else and be the top guy but instead came together as one and win.”

— Purdue guard Braden Smith on Michigan’s national championship team in a conversation with The Wolverine at the 2026 NBA Combine

Headlines Of The Day

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan Recruiting Intel: Inside Top 100 DL Xavier Muhammad’s commitment

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: From The Road: Updates on 4-star RB Tyson Robinson, Michigan with decision looming

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: WATCH: Morez Johnson Jr., Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara talk Dusty May, NBA Draft, more at combine

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Behind enemy lines: Michigan opponents talk Dusty May, title team — ‘it was crazy how good they were’

• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Michigan football defensive tackle reset: Depth, pecking order feel clearer post-spring