Newsstand: Michigan women's basketball has two first-team All-Big Ten honorees

Tweets Of The Day

Michigan women’s basketball has two first-team All-Big Ten honorees in guards Olivia Olson and Syla Swords, both being consensus selections. Brooke Quarles Daniels was named to the Big Ten All-Defensive Team and Mila Holloway grabbed All-Big Ten honorable mention recognition from the coaches. Alyssa Crockett was recognized as the team’s sportsmanship honoree.

It is just the fourth time that Michigan has had two players earn first-team honors from the coaches in the same season.

More on Olson from MGoBlue: Olson was a unanimous pick by the coaches while also earning first-team honors from the media. She is fifth in the conference in scoring at 19.6 points per game, scoring in double figures in all 29 games with 16 20-point games. Olson was named the Big Ten Player of the Week twice this season, including this past week — after averaging 29.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in a pair of Michigan victories. Olson made the game-winning layup with three seconds remaining in overtime in U-M’s 88-86 win at No. 14 Ohio State (Feb. 25). She became the 32nd Wolverine to reach the 1,000-point mark in a Michigan uniform earlier this season and her 568 points this season rank ninth all-time in a season in program history.

Never a doubt.



Olivia Olson is a consensus All-Big Ten first teamer, earning a unanimous selection from the coaches after averaging 19.6 ppg, 6.2 rpg and 2.7 apg#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/htHGQ1wGnY — Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 3, 2026

More on Swords from a Michigan press release: Swords picked up first-team honors from both the coaches and media after earning second-team honors last year as a freshman. She started 28 games this season, scoring in double figures 22 times with four 20-point games en route to averaging 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. She leads Michigan in three-pointers (68), ranking fifth in the Big Ten at 2.4 triples per game. Swords has 12 games this season with at least three triples and is up to 139 on her career to rank 10th all-time at Michigan. She is closing in on the 1,000-point mark for her career, needing just 65 more to reach the number.

No moment is too big for SS12.



Syla Swords earned All-Big Ten first-team honors from the coaches and media after averaging 14.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg and 2.5 apg ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/9Zl4yjVQ5j — Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 3, 2026

More on Holloway: Holloway earned honorable mention from the coaches a season after earning the honor from the media as a freshman. She started all 29 games at point guard, averaging 12.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. Holloway racked up 19 double-figure scoring games and 15 games with at least five assists. She is up to 281 for her career, ranking 15th all-time at U-M.

Our floor general



Mila Holloway earned honorable mention All-Big Ten by the coaches after averaging 12.6 ppg, 3.9 rpg and 4.6 apg#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/cmSA82Qrk2 — Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 3, 2026

A video recap of the eight Michigan players at the 2026 NFL Combine.

The next step in the journey to the NFL. We're proud of our Wolverines continuing to shine at the #NFLCombine! pic.twitter.com/2U5xaH81kU — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 3, 2026

Michigan football is poised to hire SKylar Phan to its personnel department. Phan’s current position is director of recruiting strategy at USC. She previously served as director of on-campus recruiting at Houston (2022-23) and North Texas (2022). She was an intern with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022, after graduating from Texas in May 2022.

Michigan adds another top off-field staffer to personnel department. The Wolverines are hiring Skylar Phan who justed USC sign the nation's No. 1 class to the football front office, a source tells Rivals/On3. More here: https://t.co/KRtbeR3iZG pic.twitter.com/UhakaJKMa7 — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong_) March 3, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“I am sometimes a little bit surprised when people are standing five feet from you and some of the things they say around families and kids and things like that, but I’ll usually just chalk that up to liquid courage or beer muscles, especially a late-night game like that. But it’s part of what makes college basketball what it is. It’s never offensive, as long as the families around aren’t offended by it. And I don’t care. But, yeah, I’m welcome to take the shots for our players, but they’re unfazed by it, too, so our guys set a great example of just taking all of that and not taking it personally.”

— Dusty May on the ‘Inside Michigan Basketball’ radio show with hosts Brian Boesch and Terry Mills, the national champion

Headlines Of The Day

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Three takeaways from Dusty May radio show: Twitter narratives, guard roles, Michigan spring break schedule

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: NIL agent Latish Kinsler connects with Michigan’s new staff, talks pursuit of elite OT Oluwasemilore Olubobola

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Priority safety Darrell Mattison very high on Michigan going into first visit

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: NFL Draft buzz: How eight Michigan football prospects performed at 2026 combine

• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Will Michigan’s pre-NCAA Tournament approach change after L.J. Cason injury? Not exactly.