Michigan WR Donaven McCulley signs with Miami Dolphins

Michigan Wolverines football wide receiver Donaven McCulley has been signed by the Miami Dolphins as a free agent after the 2026 NFL Draft, according to MLive’s Aaron McMann.

The 6-foot-4, 203-pound Indianapolis, Ind., native spent the first three full seasons of his career at Indiana. He stuck with the Hoosiers through the coaching change from Tom Allen to Curt Cignetti, but left the team after four games to preserve a year of eligibility, which he used at Michigan in 2025.

McCulley began his career as a quarterback, appearing in six games with four starts in 2021 — including in a loss to Michigan at The Big House. He transitioned to wide receiver in 2022, when he hauled in 16 passes for 169 yards and 1 touchdown.

McCulley broke out for the Hoosiers in 2023, notching 48 receptions for 644 yards and 6 touchdowns. He also competed a 44-yard touchdown pass on a trick play against Michigan. He played in four games, with 2 catches for 21 yards and 1 touchdown, in 2024, before quitting the Indiana team.

Last season at Michigan, McCulley made 39 receptions for 588 yards and 3 touchdowns, ranking second on the team in all three categories, behind then-freshman Andrew Marsh.

McCulley didn’t go through testing at the combine but took part in wide receiver drills.

“Big, tough wideout with modest production and average tools,” NFL analyst Lance Zierlein said about McCulley. “McCulley has adequate foot quickness and athleticism. However, he will need to prove he can beat tight man pressure because he’s not a natural separator and rarely runs by cornerbacks on vertical routes. He works back on throws when needed and uses his frame/hand extension to help him protect the catch-point. His performance in the catch phase is a plus, but getting there won’t be easy for him against NFL cornerbacks.”