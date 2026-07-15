Michigan's J.P. Estrella sheds light on decision to stay after Dusty May departure

The Michigan Wolverines moved quickly after winning the national championship to bring in former Tennessee forward J.P. Estrella, their transfer commitment of the cycle. But what the program he signed to play for looks different now than it did when he pledged.

Despite that, he was among the 13 scholarship players to re-commit to the program after Dusty May left for the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, turning things over to Mike Boynton Jr. Both iterations of the Michigan coaching staff made him a priority.

Estrella spent three seasons at Tennessee and has two years of eligibility remaining after redshirting due to injury as a sophomore in 2024-25. Estrella is the No. 37 overall player and No. 8 power forward in the NCAA transfer portal, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. The Scarborough, Maine, native averaged 10 points and 5.4 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game while appearing in 33 contests with 13 starts for the Volunteers in 2025-26.

Estrella told Michigan radio voice Brian Boesch on the latest “Defend The Block” podcast that he heard from the Wolverines almost instantly after he entered the portal in April.

“Dusty kind of immediately called me and was like, ‘Hey, let’s hop on a Zoom ASAP,’ Estrella told Boesch. “So we hopped on the Zoom and kind of just talked about some things, talked about what he saw in me and all that, and I got to talk to all the staff too, so I got to talk to Coach [Boynton], Matt [Aldred], our strength coach, all the assistants on that Zoom call. It was a good Zoom call, and I really didn’t have that many — I think I had two in total, because I kind of knew after the Michigan call that I had a good feel for them.

“…I remember the second I officially hit the portal, like literally the second I did, Dusty called me. Maybe thirty seconds after I did, and we hopped on a Zoom maybe five minutes after that, so it was very, very quick. They wanted to make sure I talked to them ASAP — I think it was his first Zoom too, so it was immediate. So it was kind of cool to be a part of that super quick and see them already start to transition into the next year, and it shows how much they really care about wanting to go back-to-back, and not so much just saying it, but actually doing it.”

Of course, everyone’s plans were thrown into question when May departed for Dallas on June 22. Over the next few weeks, Boynton and Michigan players were on the crash course and figuring out what the next steps were.

Estrella and 12 other teammates decided to stick around, with only guard LJ Cason electing to pursue the transfer portal. The former Vol broke down his process following the news that May had departed for the pros.

“I wanted to make sure first, talking to all the guys, that I kind of felt comfortable with everything, so I talked to everybody and got a good feel for everyone,” Estrella said. “Coach Boynton called me immediately and we had our meetings. He told me the same thing that Dusty was telling me, and Coach B and I got in the gym a lot, we got to talk a lot, just him working me out, and we got to talk through things a couple times, just really be able to talk basketball and talk life.

“I already knew him beforehand a bit from recruiting, but really got to know him and all that, and he told me about all the changes and whatnot, and he said it was going to be super similar, so I was super excited for him. And he made it seem like it was going to be the exact same situation, just without a different coach, so I was super excited, and everyone’s pretty much staying — I think almost everybody has said they’re staying, so I’m super excited about that. And listening to him and what he had to say, it kind of made sense and clicked for me, and I knew after talking to him that I was going to stay.”

Boynton was a player favorite before he was thrown into the interim role for three weeks, ultimately being named the full-time head coach on July 10. The early reviews have been positive, headlined by his ability to connect on a deeper level than most coach-player relationships.

“We connect a lot, we talk about life all the time,” Estrella said. “He texted me on the Fourth of July asking what I was doing. I told him I went to my girlfriend’s family reunion, and he was kind of happy for me about that, just little things like that, chopping it up, talking on the phone. I think we’ll probably go get some food at some point, just little things like that really mean a lot, coming from something — just being able to talk to a coach really means a lot to me, something I haven’t really had to do before in college from a head coach, so it means a lot to me to have a head coach really talk to me a lot and really care about what I’m doing, not just on the court, but off the court too.”