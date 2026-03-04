Michigan's updated coaching, support staff around Kyle Whittingham
The first Michigan Wolverines coaching and support staff around head coach Kyle Whittingham continues to develop as he puts his stamp on the program. Tuesday night came with the news of the planned hire of Skylar Phan, who was an instrumental part of USC landing the nation’s No. 1 class this cycle, to the support staff.
Whittingham has leaned on building a staff of people he knows, mixed with some retainees from the previous regime, along with new faces, to bring a different flavor to the program. Among these moves is new general manager Dave Peloquin, a longtime Notre Dame staffer and former Athletes First GM, who is seen as one of the pioneers in the industry. Despite a lack of an official announcement from Michigan, he is in the staff directory and has been working
Here is a look at the updated staff, and the 53 names who currently combine to make up the Michigan program.
Michigan football coaching staff
Kyle Whittingham – Head Coach
Jason Beck – Offensive Coordinator
Jay Hill – Defensive Coordinator
Kerry Coombs – Special Teams Coordinator
Tony Alford – Running Backs Coach/Run Game Coordinator
Micah Simon – Wide Receivers Coach
Fred Whittingham – Tight Ends Coach
Jim Harding – Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Line
Koy Detmer Jr. – Quarterbacks
Fred Jackson – Offensive Analyst/Running Backs
Marques Hagans – Assistant Wide Receivers
Ali’i Niumatalolo – Assistant Tight Ends
Like Bottari – Assistant Quarterbacks
Mike Lynch – Assistant Offensive Line
Larry Black – Defensive Line Coach
Lewis Powell – Defensive Ends
Alex Whittingham – Linebackers
Jernaro Gilford – Cornerbacks
Tyler Stockston – Safeties
David Denham – Assistant Defensive Line
Brad Hawkins – Assistant Defensive Backs
Eddie Heckard – Defensive Assistant
Tyler McLaurin – Defensive Assistant
Brian Knorr – Special Teams Assistant
Strength and conditioning/nutrition
Doug Elisaia – Director of Strength and Conditioning
Scott Willis – Director of Football Sport Science
Visesio (Junior) Salt – Associate Director of Football Strength and Conditioning
Jordan Hicks – Strength and conditioning assistant
Tyler Hill – Strength and conditioning assistant
Andy Koch – Strength and conditioning assistant
Abigail O’Connor – Director of Performance Nutrition
Kaci Cheavtharn – Performance Dietitian
Kaylee Nilsson – Football Performance Dietitian
Recruiting and operations
Natalia Hilton – Director of Football Operations
Evan Roka – Assistant Director of Football Operations
Claiborne Green – Director of Football Administration and Student Services
Alayna Williamson – Football Chief of Staff
Ben Redell – Executive Assistant/Football Logistics Coordinator
Dave Peloquin – General Manager
Chris Bryant – Director of Player Development
John Rotche – Director of M Power and Entrepreneurship
Skylar Phan – Role TBD, reported Tuesday night*
John Collins – Assistant Director of Recruiting
Richard Perry – Assistant Director of Recruiting
Lexi Hughes – Associate Director of On-Campus Recruiting and Operations
Jim Plocki – Performance Operations Manager
Video/creative
Phil Bromley – Head Video Coordinator
Kevin Undeen – Video Assistant
Ryan Wise – Director of Football Creative Video
Aaron Bills – Football Recruiting Graphic Designer
Equipment
Sonny Anderson – Head Football Equipment Manager
Gary Hazelitt – Director of Equipment and Internal Operations
Andrew Coleman – Assistant Equipment Manager