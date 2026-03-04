Michigan's updated coaching, support staff around Kyle Whittingham

The first Michigan Wolverines coaching and support staff around head coach Kyle Whittingham continues to develop as he puts his stamp on the program. Tuesday night came with the news of the planned hire of Skylar Phan, who was an instrumental part of USC landing the nation’s No. 1 class this cycle, to the support staff.

Whittingham has leaned on building a staff of people he knows, mixed with some retainees from the previous regime, along with new faces, to bring a different flavor to the program. Among these moves is new general manager Dave Peloquin, a longtime Notre Dame staffer and former Athletes First GM, who is seen as one of the pioneers in the industry. Despite a lack of an official announcement from Michigan, he is in the staff directory and has been working

Here is a look at the updated staff, and the 53 names who currently combine to make up the Michigan program.

Kyle Whittingham – Head Coach

Jason Beck – Offensive Coordinator

Jay Hill – Defensive Coordinator

Kerry Coombs – Special Teams Coordinator

Tony Alford – Running Backs Coach/Run Game Coordinator

Micah Simon – Wide Receivers Coach

Fred Whittingham – Tight Ends Coach

Jim Harding – Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Line

Koy Detmer Jr. – Quarterbacks

Fred Jackson – Offensive Analyst/Running Backs

Marques Hagans – Assistant Wide Receivers

Ali’i Niumatalolo – Assistant Tight Ends

Like Bottari – Assistant Quarterbacks

Mike Lynch – Assistant Offensive Line

Larry Black – Defensive Line Coach

Lewis Powell – Defensive Ends

Alex Whittingham – Linebackers

Jernaro Gilford – Cornerbacks

Tyler Stockston – Safeties

David Denham – Assistant Defensive Line

Brad Hawkins – Assistant Defensive Backs

Eddie Heckard – Defensive Assistant

Tyler McLaurin – Defensive Assistant

Brian Knorr – Special Teams Assistant

Strength and conditioning/nutrition

Doug Elisaia – Director of Strength and Conditioning

Scott Willis – Director of Football Sport Science

Visesio (Junior) Salt – Associate Director of Football Strength and Conditioning

Jordan Hicks – Strength and conditioning assistant

Tyler Hill – Strength and conditioning assistant

Andy Koch – Strength and conditioning assistant

Abigail O’Connor – Director of Performance Nutrition

Kaci Cheavtharn – Performance Dietitian

Kaylee Nilsson – Football Performance Dietitian

Recruiting and operations

Natalia Hilton – Director of Football Operations

Evan Roka – Assistant Director of Football Operations

Claiborne Green – Director of Football Administration and Student Services

Alayna Williamson – Football Chief of Staff

Ben Redell – Executive Assistant/Football Logistics Coordinator

Dave Peloquin – General Manager

Chris Bryant – Director of Player Development

John Rotche – Director of M Power and Entrepreneurship

Skylar Phan – Role TBD, reported Tuesday night*

John Collins – Assistant Director of Recruiting

Richard Perry – Assistant Director of Recruiting

Lexi Hughes – Associate Director of On-Campus Recruiting and Operations

Jim Plocki – Performance Operations Manager

Video/creative

Phil Bromley – Head Video Coordinator

Kevin Undeen – Video Assistant

Ryan Wise – Director of Football Creative Video

Aaron Bills – Football Recruiting Graphic Designer

Equipment

Sonny Anderson – Head Football Equipment Manager

Gary Hazelitt – Director of Equipment and Internal Operations

Andrew Coleman – Assistant Equipment Manager