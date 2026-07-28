Mike Boynton Jr. on keeping Michigan's roster intact: 'A lot of it was their belief in each other'

ANN ARBOR – Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball head coach Mike Boynton Jr. spoke to the media in a press conference setting for the first time at the program’s helm Tuesday, weeks after retaining most of the roster and keeping a group with national championship aspirations together.

But the work continues as Michigan settles into its new normal post-Dusty May. May left for the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks as summer workouts were beginning in Ann Arbor. That left everyone’s future in flux in the short and long term.

“He’s as good as anybody I’ve been around at the whole of the job,” Boynton said of his predecessor. “But I also was right there helping him make some of those decisions, as well as the rest of our staff. And so it’ll be a lot of what we’ve done, particularly as it relates to our defensive schematics.

“Offensively, this team was built to play a certain way. It’s not like we rebuilt the roster. We just reshored the roster that was already recruited here. And so we’ll play the way we thought we were gonna play when we recruited these guys, all the way up to June 21st. There was a plan already in place, and that is the plan that we’re looking forward to continuing to implement.”

Boynton and company were able to retain 13 of 14 scholarship players for next season, losing only junior guard LJ Cason to the transfer portal before heading to Miami. The head coach said that had more to do with the guys in the room than his retention efforts, specifically.

“I don’t think I kept the roster together,” Boynton said. “I think there are a lot of things that factored into these guys wanting to be together. I think they looked around the room at each other on June 23rd, when we got together for the first time, and realized that was a team they thought they were going to be a part of in the beginning. And a lot of it was their belief in each other, their confidence in this program.

“Right now, Michigan basketball is in a pretty healthy spot in terms of momentum, in terms of having exposure and being in a position to be expected to compete for championships, and I think those guys still want to be a part of it. I’m fortunate that I’m in the position I am, a lot of it because of those guys. I’m glad that they chose to be a part of this with me, and I look forward to having the opportunity to coach each and every one of them.”

Michigan expects to have a top-10 roster heading into next year, just as it thought it had in 2025-26. Even with the expectations around last year’s team, it evolved in ways the coaching staff did not quite expect, either. Boynton expects a similar progression in terms of finding their own voice.

“I think every team takes on its own personality,” Boynton said. “In many ways, even last year’s team probably looked a little bit different at the end than we thought it would. Now we were hoping for those results, but how you get there just depends on how the team comes together, how quickly guys can adjust to their new roles.

“I think there was some speculation last year at this time that Yaxel [Lendeborg] was going to average 25 points a game and run away with National Player of the Year honors, and his game just wasn’t about that. Our team adjusted to him being our best player and how he played, but also the way the pieces complemented each other. And so we look forward to going through that process this summer with the new guys that are here, trying to figure out who wants to step into which roles, particularly from a leadership standpoint.

“As much as our talent will look a little bit different, we’ll miss guys like Will Tschetter, who weren’t necessarily highlighted in that manner. And Nimari Burnett, and their professionalism and their care for the University of Michigan and Michigan basketball, as much as we’ll miss Aday [Mara]’s shot blocking and crazy touch around the rim, and Morez [Johnson]’s force.

“We’ll need guys to step up into those vocal leadership roles as well.”

Boynton reacts to LJ Cason’s Michigan departure

The vast majority of projected contributors to next season’s roster returns, but the Cason departure left a bit of a sting. He was expected to spend most of this year recovering from a torn ACL suffered in February at Illinois, but instead takes his rehab closer to home at Miami.

Boynton addressed the departure during his press conference, thanking him for his time in Ann Arbor and the mark he left on the program in two years.

“Obviously we love LJ,” Boynton said. “I had a great time coaching him for the last two years. He helped me grow as a coach and as a person. He challenged us in ways, because he was a little bit different than a lot of our roster. The way we play is much more open, ball movement dominant, and he’s a playmaker by nature. And we needed that in a lot of games. He saved us several games. Even his freshman year, he played really well down the stretch.

“He had an opportunity to make a choice, Boynton said. “He gave us everything he had for two years. He’s a national champion for the rest of his life at the University of Michigan, and we’re thankful for his contributions. We wish him well.”

There could be a reunion, of sorts, this fall when Michigan heads to the Players Era event in Vegas. Miami is on the same side of the bracket, though Cason is not expected to be available.

“I don’t think he’ll play, but if he does, I hope we kick his ass, honestly,” Boynton said. “But I hope he does well the rest of the games of his career.”