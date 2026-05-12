New Zealand writer breaks down new Michigan assistant Mody Maor: 'He was building something pretty special'

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Dusty May has hired Mody Maor as an assistant coach. Maor spent the first eight years of his life in America but moved to Israel, where he served in the army and became a basketball coach. Maor coached in Israel before moving to New Zealand, where he served as an assistant (2019-22) and head coach (2022-24) for the Breakers of the NBL. Maor departed New Zealand for the Nagasaki Velca of the Japanese B. League, where he was the head coach for two seasons. TheWolverine.com caught up with Samuel Sherry of the New Zealand Herald for insight on Maor as a coach. Read the full Q&A below.