Morez Johnson Jr. goes to Dallas in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft

Michigan sophomore forward Morez Johnson Jr. has been reunited with Dusty May. After he had an outstanding combine to raise his stock, making it a foregone conclusion he’d be NBA bound rather than back at U-M for another year, Johnson has become a top 10 pick. His bet on himself paid off when he was chosen No. 9 overall in the NBA Draft, going to the Dallas and new coach May in the first round.

Johnson transferred from Illinois after his freshman year to improve his offensive game, and he developed into one of the Big Ten’s best two-way players. He made the All-Big Ten Defensive Team, was All-Big Ten second team from the coaches and third team by the media, and also made the NCAA All-Tournament Team (2026). He was one of three Wolverines to start all 40 games in a 37-3 season and averaged 13.1 points and 7.3 rebounds in 25.1 minutes per game.

He praised May’s system for helping reach his potential during the NCAA Tournament.

“The transfer portal helps out a lot of people, especially me, coming from a program where I didn’t play that much at and I felt restricted,” Johnson said. “Coming here with Coach May, I started to love basketball again. It was fun getting to play with [these guys].”

Teammate Yaxel Lendeborg called him a “freak of nature” in an NBA.com article, calling him a connector who can defend multiple positions. “He’s going to have a long career in the NBA,” he added.

And when he committed to U-M, Johnson could sense how good it was.

“When I committed to Michigan, I was just looking forward to competing every day in practice, that’s where everything started,” Johnson said. “Just building relationships with those guys off the court so we could be our best on the court was so important.

“When Yaxel said he was coming back to help us win, I knew what we were going to have was special.”

Now they’ll be facing each other in the NBA.

“I am not surprised to see this pick,” analyst Richard Jefferson said on ABC. “One, I like what Dallas is building. They have an opportunity to start over. You have Cooper Flagg there — you have your centerpiece. Now, can you surround him with the right type of players, the wing players, the athletic players? That’s what they’re going to need.

“I still think they’re going to need more shooting, but I love this pick from Dallas.

Added Jay Williams: “Johnson is 250 pounds, 7-and-a-half foot wing span, can carve out space, is extremely physical, has great touch. I mean, he was seventh in the Big Ten in efficiency, and when you think about his athleticism, his relentless motor that creates rim pressure all the time, and he creates vertical spacing. He has a high IQ playing with other guards and understanding space, which I think makes him elite at rim protection and expanding the defensive shot-making perspective.”

There are two things now in the NBA, analyst Kenny Smith concluded.

“Either you have to be able to shoot the three or defend the rim, and he defends the rim,” he said. “He also can defend the three. This is going to be a good fit for him playing for his college coach, as well, making life easy.”