Morning after reactions: Where Michigan goes post-Dusty May, what happens with Mike Boynton Jr., more

Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball needs a new head coach. The reality continues to sink in a little over 24 hours later.

The Wolverine’s Chris Balas, Clayton Sayfie and Anthony Broome discuss Dusty May’s departure for the Dallas Mavericks and what might happen under Mike Boynton Jr. as the interim head coach.

“ It’s a little early,” Balas said. “I thought maybe five years, right? And that’s the disappointing part is you get a taste of it, and then you want more, obviously, and you’re thinking, ‘Boy, this thing can be really good.’ And, especially if Michigan makes it impossible for him to leave or tries to make it impossible for him to leave, which just doesn’t happen here, frankly. And that’s the tough part.

“But as we were talking about, guys, before we started this podcast, if you were guaranteed a national championship in two years with Dusty May before you got him, would you have taken it? Absolutely. The problem now is the timing. And with Mike Boynton coming in, I like Mike Boynton a ton. I talked to him after the national championship game. Nobody will be rooting for him harder than me. It’s just going to be hard. Can they keep that roster together and can they find some assistant coaches that are gonna come to work for him? Because, if you’re an interim coach, who are you going to get as your assistants if Dusty May brings his guys with him, as expected? So that’s the thing to me. Your back’s up against the wall where it shouldn’t be, and it just seems like that happens a lot at Michigan.”

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