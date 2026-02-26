Newsstand: NCAA proposal includes penalties for schools adding transfers outside of portal window

Tweets Of The Day

The NCAA has announced the proposed penalties on schools for adding a transfer outside of the portal window, which include head coach suspensions, hefty fines and the reduction of roster spots. This has not yet been approved, but the proposal has been drafted.

NCAA announces the proposed stiff penalties on schools for adding a transfer outside of the portal window https://t.co/wHwx24ADYR pic.twitter.com/w7voDd0jIU — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) February 25, 2026

The NCAA football rules committee is expected to recommend eliminating the carry-over suspension for a first targeting violation, meaning that a player who commits a targeting penalty in the second half of a game wouldn’t have to sit out the first half of the next contest.

NCAA FB Rules Committee is poised to recommend eliminating the carry-over suspension that comes with a first offense targeting violation, sources tell @YahooSports.



First offenders flagged in the second half will not be required to sit the first half of the following game. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) February 26, 2026

Former Michigan defensive coordinator and current Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter had a perfect first throw on set of the Pat McAfee Show from the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Michigan head coach Dusty May’s postgame speech to his team following a 77-67 win over Minnesota Tuesday night at Crisler Center:

Hungry to keep improving every day pic.twitter.com/Js5nEjuFQE — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 25, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“If you’re going to be in this building, both player or coach, there are no soft guys walking around this building. Coach is tough, he’s gritty. Obviously, he’s done it for so long and been so successful. So, you learn so much every day. His hard work … shoot, you’ll see him in there working out while the guys are working out. He works out daily.”

— Michigan quarterbacks assistant Koy Detmer Jr. on head coach Kyle Whittingham (via the ‘In The Trenches’ podcast)

Headlines Of The Day

