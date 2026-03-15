NCAA Tournament bracket: Michigan tabbed No. 1 seed in Midwest Region

CHICAGO, Ill. – Minutes after the Michigan Wolverines loss in the Big Ten Tournament final, it was officially revealed that the team will be the No. 1 seed out of the Midwest in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The program kicks off its run on Thursday in Buffalo against the No. 16 seed play-in winner between UMBC and Howard.

It would play the winner of an 8/9-seed matchup between Georgia and Saint Louis on Saturday in Buffalo. Tip times will be announced later.

Should the Wolverines advance through both games, they would head to Chicago for the Sweet Sixteen/Elite Eight on the weekend of March 27. The top four seeds in the Midwest region are No. 2 Iowa State, No. 3 Virginia and No. 4 Alabama.

The Wolverines finished the regular season 31-3 in head coach Dusty May’s second season and won the Big Ten regular-season. Now, it enters the event as one of the teams to beat in the NCAA Tournament. BetMGM lists Michigan as the favorite at +325 with Duke just behind them at +333.

Michigan won the Big Ten by four games in the regular season, and only four of its games in conference play were single-digit margins of victory. It got a little more game pressure during its weekend in Chicago, but May believes it will help them for what comes next.

”Hopefully, we don’t have to refer back to it too often,” May said after Saturday’s win over Wisconsin. “If you’re referring back too often, you’re in too many of these games where you’re trying to figure out a different way to win. We’d like to play a little cleaner, cut better, and screen better. But I think overall it’s the other stuff that’s healthier than the actual game that we went through some stuff and we got it.

“You gotta keep going. But I think it’s more that we’re still growing together as a group, which is more important than the actual, like what Wisconsin did or [Ohio State on Friday]… We look at it as a positive, regardless. If there were blowouts, we’d be happy. If they’re close games, we’re happy just getting to the next thing.

“And as long as we’re moving in the right direction, we’re good.”

May and the Wolverines are now 13-1 in tournament-style games since he arrived in Ann Arbor. Last year, the team advanced to the Sweet Sixteen in Atlanta, where it fell to No. 1 overall seed Auburn 78-65. The hope now is to push through to win the region and appear in the Final Four in Indianapolis on the weekend of April 4. The national title game is set for April 6.