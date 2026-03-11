NCAA Tournament bracketology: Michigan unanimous No. 1 seed, Buffalo likely site

The Michigan Wolverines are heading to the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago, attempting to hang another banner and defend last year’s crown by winning 3 games in 3 days. It has a No. 1 seed locked up, but the top overall seed could still be up for grabs if Duke falters in the ACC Tournament.

Should Michigan claim the top overall seed, it would get to pick its path through the NCAAs, at least in terms of location. That would likely mean a trip to Philadelphia, followed by Chicago for the Sweet Sixteen/Elite Eight before the Final Four in Indianapolis. It would also mean playing on Friday and Sunday.

However, most projections have Michigan heading to Buffalo, where it would instead open the tournament on Thursday and play its second game on Saturday. Regardless, clarity will come this week as the conference tournaments play themselves out.

Here is a look at how the bracketologists across the industry see the Wolverines faring come Selection Sunday.

James Flecther, On3

Our in-house bracketologist has Michigan as the No. 1 seed in the Midwest, playing its opening weekend in Philadelphia against the No. 16 seed Siena, followed by the 8/9 winner between Utah State and Clemson. The other top seeds in the region include Houston, Nebraska and Virginia.

Joe Lunardi, ESPN

The latest Lunardi projection has Michigan as the No. 1 seed playing in Buffalo on the opening weekend, playing No. 16 seed Long Island. The 8/9 matchup would take place between Ohio State and Clemson.

The Midwest region champion would be crowned next weekend in Chicago. The top four seeds in the region are Michigan, UConn, Iowa State and Texas Tech.

CBS Sports

CBS also has Michigan as a No. 1 seed in the Midwest against a No. 16 seed play-in winner between Bethune-Cookman and Boston University, albeit without any locations attached. CBS’s 8/9 game projection has Clemson and St. Mary’s facing off. The top four seeds in the Midwest in its projection include Michigan, UConn, Iowa State and Vanderbilt.

Andy Katz, NCAA.com

Like the CBS projection, Andy Katz’s NCAA.com bracket does not include locations. He also has Michigan as the No. 1 in the Midwest, taking on the play-in winner of a game between Howard and LIU. UConn, Purdue and Kansas make up the top four seeds in that region, too.

Chris Dobbertean, SB Nation

Make it 5-for-5 with Michigan as the No. 1 seed out of the Midwest, but the SB Nation projection has a location with the Wolverines starting in Buffalo on the opening Thursday of the tournament. They would take on the play-in winner of a Bethune-Cookman vs. Lehigh game and play the winner of the 8/9 matchup between Clemson and Texas A&M with a victory. The other top seeds include Houston, Nebraska and Alabama.

USA Today

The trio of Erick Smith, Eddie Timanus and Paul Myerberg has the Wolverines in Buffalo to take on No. 16 seed Long Isaland in the opening round. A victory would see them play the winner of the 8 vs. 9 showdown between St. Louis and TCU. The Wolverines previous beat the Horned Frogs this year, a 67-63 win on the road on Nov. 14.

Other top seeds in the region include Houston, Nebraska and Virginia, respectively.

T-Rank: No. 1 seed

Bart Torvik does not have a bracket set, but projects the field of 68 with Michigan as a No. 1 seed and the No. 2 overall seed behind Duke. Michigan is one of the 10 Big Ten schools to make the field in the projection.