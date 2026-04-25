Newsstand: 3 Michigan football players taken on night two of NFL Draft

The Michigan Wolverines had a 7-year streak of first-round picks come to an end on Thursday at the 2026 NFL Draft, but Friday was a much more productive day for the Maize and Blue.

Three Wolverines were selected in the second and third rounds of the event, held this year in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. EDGE Derrick Moore led the way at No. 44 overall, coming off the board to the local Detroit Lions, pairing him with former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson on the defensive line.

Tight end Marlin Klein, in one of the surprises of the night, was off the board next at No. 59 overall to the Houston Texans, rounding out the pair of second-round selections for the Wolverines. EDGE Jaishawn Barham completed the night with the Dallas Cowboys selecting him with the No. 92 overall selection in the third round.

The fourth through seventh rounds take place starting at noon Saturday and will be broadcast via NFL Network, ESPN and ABC. Defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny and linebacker Jimmy Rolder are players with the best chance of being selected, with several others potentially in the mix for late-round selections or undrafted free agent spots.

Tweets of the day

Michigan quote of the day

“The Wolverines are still in the mix for Wake Forest wing transfer Juke Harris, who averaged over 21 points per game last season. He’s not Lendeborg, but he could be the missing piece to a championship team. If Michigan doesn’t land him — Tennessee looks like the top competition — the Wolverines still have enough firepower on the wing. We’d project five-star freshman Brandon McCoy to start at the ‘3’ position. Even before Michigan added Reed and Thiam — amidst the uncertainty of Johnson’s future — the Wolverines were listed No. 1 in the country in most way-too-early top 25 rankings, so the roster was already extremely talented, with perhaps the best coaching staff out there.“

– TheWolverine.com’s Clayton Sayfie on what’s next after U-M basketball adds Moustapha Thiam

Headlines of the day

Five things to know about Cincinnati transfer Moustapha Thiam committing to Michigan

Thiam pledge again proves Dusty May is serious about competing for titles every year

Michigan takes a unique approach to Top 100 EDGE George Parkinson IV’s visit

Michigan EDGE Derrick Moore fired up to play with Aidan Hutchinson with Detroit Lions: ‘We can cause a lot of havoc’

Michigan guard Elliot Cadeau declares for NBA Draft, will maintain eligibility