Newsstand: 4 Michigan football players sign as UDFAs

The Michigan Wolverines had 6 players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, but a handful went unselected in the event. As of Monday morning, three have signed deals as undrafted free agents.

Wide receiver Donaven McCulley, kicker Dominic Zvada, EDGE TJ Guy and defensive tackle Damon Payne have found NFL homes in the aftermath of the draft, signing with the Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively.

Last season at Michigan, McCulley made 39 receptions for 588 yards and 3 touchdowns, ranking second on the team in all three categories, behind then-freshman Andrew Marsh. Zvada spent two seasons at Arkansas State and two at Michigan, becoming one of the top kickers in the nation. For his four-year college career, Zvada made 72 of his 87 field goals with a 56-yard long.

Guy appeared in 48 games with 8 starts at EDGE during his Michigan career, being voted an alternate captain by his teammates in 2025. He was the team’s most improved player on the defensive side of the ball in 2024, as voted on by the program. Payne transferred into Michigan this season after spending his first four years at Alabama. He appeared in all 13 games last year with 5 starts along the defensive line, making 16 tackles and 2 tackles for loss with a pass defended.

Tweets of the day

A special group of guys! pic.twitter.com/4FC617gVCt — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 26, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

“Defensive end from Michigan. I think that’s worked out well in the past. How about the power and the bull rush that he possesses? You see it from every single game. He’s going to test your brakes. He’s going to put his hands on your chest, and he’s going to try to run you right back to the quarterback. And then, if he gets to an edge, he is just going to pry open that outside shoulder and flatten to finish. … You’ve got one edge rusher from Michigan on the other side and he’s going to provide some serious power opposite Aidan Hutchinson.”

– NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah on EDGE Derrick Moore joining the Detroit Lions

Headlines of the day

Rivals300 OL Lincoln Mageo feels ‘way more welcomed’ during Michigan visit

Michigan impressed Rivals300 TE Jack McNamara on and off the field

Michigan DT Damon Payne signed by Kansas City Chiefs

Top nine Michigan football candidates to be 2027 NFL Draft picks

Michigan surging for 4-star WR Damani Warren



