Newsstand: 6 Michigan players selected in 2026 NFL Draft

The Michigan Wolverines were well-represented in the 2026 NFL Draft, sending six players from last year’s team to the pros, along with a handful of players who signed as free agents after the draft.

The draftees this year were:

EDGE Derrick Moore -> Second round, No. 44 overall (Detroit Lions)

TE Marlin Klein -> Second round, No. 59 overall (Houston Texans)

EDGE Jaishawn Barham -> Third round, No. 92 overall (Dallas Cowboys)

LB Jimmy Rolder -> Fourth round, No. 118 overall (Detroit Lions)

TE/FB Max Bredeson -> Fifth round, No. 159 overall (Minnesota Vikings)

DT Rayshaun Benny –> Seventh round, No. 250 overall (Baltimore Ravens)

As of Sunday morning, the UDFA signings are:

WR Donaven McCulley -> Miami Dolphins (Aaron McMann)

K Dominic Zvada -> New York Giants (self-announced)

EDGE TJ Guy –> Baltimore Ravens

The Wolveirnes have now had at least one player selected in 88 consecutive drafts dating back to 1939.

Tweets of the day

Proud of our six Wolverines who heard their names called during the #NFLDraft and for all our #ProBlue players taking the next step in their careers!



Draft Central » https://t.co/qb6N5IPQ6l pic.twitter.com/Iww3KzaFew — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 26, 2026

National champions Yaxel Lendeborg and Elliot Cadeau hosting a camp with FlexWork Sports in Rochester Hills today. pic.twitter.com/3xQvmqnWQ5 — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) April 25, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

“I think he’s going to be the Big Ten Player of the Year next year. I think he’s going to average over 16 points, and that’s just the belief I have in him. The role he had last year was pretty limited to his capabilities, and he’s not going to have any limit to what he can do this year. So it’ll be really exciting for him. just think he’s so talented offensively. He scores on all three levels so effortlessly, and he defends. He was able to be in the game in the national championship at the end of the game as a freshman when the most important thing was defense. So he showed that he can be really good on defense, and he’s only going to improve on that too.”

– Michigan point guard Elliot Cadeau on backcourt teammate Trey McKenney next season

Headlines of the day

Michigan Recruiting Intel: 4-star RB Tyson Robinson sets commitment date

Michigan guard Elliot Cadeau opens up on NBA Draft decision, future in Ann Arbor

Analysis (with video): What Michigan is getting in new D.C. Jay Hill … and it will excite you

Michigan NFL Draft tracker: Where every Wolverine was picked (plus UDFAs)