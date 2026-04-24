Newsstand: 7-year Michigan NFL Draft streak snapped

The Michigan Wolverines are sending a solid dose of players to the 2026 NFL Draft, but a streak that had gone on for 7 years was broken during last night’s first round in Pittsburgh.

For the first time since the 2018 NFL Draft, there were no Wolverines selected in the first round. First round picks during that stretch included linebacker Devin Bush Jr. (2019, Pittsburgh Steelers), defensive end Rashan Gary (2019, Green Bay Packers), offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz (2020, New Orleans Saints), defensive end Kwity Paye (2021, Indianapolis Colts), defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (2022, Detroit Lions), defensive back Daxton Hill (2022, Cincinnati Bengals), defensive tackle Mazi Smith (2023, Dallas Cowboys), quarterback J.J. McCarthy (2024, Minnesota Vikings), defensive tackle Mason Graham (2025, Cleveland Browns), defensive tackle Kenneth Grant (2025, Miami Dolphins) and tight end Colston Loveland (2025, Chicago Bears).

Activity is expected to pick up on night two, though. Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore is the No. 55 overall prospect on the NFL Draft consensus board, which puts him in range to be selected somewhere in the second or third rounds. Positionmate Jaishawn Barham, defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny and linebacker Jimmy Rolder have also been mentioned as players who could be night two candidates.

The second and third rounds of the draft get underway at 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC.

Tweets of the day

That’s two first rounders for new Michigan OL coach Jim Harding from his Utah group last year:



Spencer Fano (No. 9, Cleveland)

Caleb Lomu (No. 28, New England) https://t.co/fOldYUVNcg — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) April 24, 2026

One of the top @On3 features on NFL draft night is our live pick tracker.



Up-to-date with every pick, shows where they ranked out of high school, etc.



Tracker: https://t.co/is8OXjnS7o pic.twitter.com/oeyXO5r4Od — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) April 24, 2026

Max Dahlin makes history as Big Ten Player AND Freshman of the Year! pic.twitter.com/2F1jwdv8ZN — Michigan Men’s Tennis (@umichtennis) April 23, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

“The things that we heard from our sources about the offensive line, needing some work in pass blocking. That was true. It was not embellishing about Tommy Carr, obviously, and we’d heard during practices that he was doing extremely well as well. But to see him do it in the spring game as he did, that was not a one-off. That was not like, okay, this kind of came out of nowhere.”

– The Wolverine’s Chris Balas on spring takeaways

Headlines of the day

Michigan Recruiting Intel: Update on 5-star CB Joshua Dobson, Top 100 in-state updates

Inside Michigan’s push for 4-star RB Tyson Robinson in a new era of Wolverine football

Top 100 WR Quentin Burrell leaves Michigan visit with all questions answered

Michigan lands transfer portal commitment from LSU’s Jalen Reed

Podcast: Wrapping Michigan spring football, NFL Draft preview, more