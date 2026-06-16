Newsstand: All 3 Michigan stars will be in green room at NBA Draft
The 2026 NBA Draft will feature three Michigan Wolverines, all likely to go early in the first round. It now appears each of them – center Aday Mara, forward Yaxel Lendeborg and forward Morez Johnson Jr. will all be in attendance in the green room.
Lendeborg and Johnson earned invites on Monday, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Woo. Woo also had the three stars going consecutively from picks No. 11-13 in a Monday mock draft.
The event should serve as a quasi-infomercial for head coach Dusty May and the Michigan program coming off a 37-3 season and the program’s second-ever national championship.
- 1
Recruiting storylines
Latest on June 12 batch of visitors
- 2
Future power rankings
ESPN ranks Michigan 16th
- 3
Ranking opponents
Sayfie places Oregon No. 2
- 4
Preseason All-Big Ten
U-M has 4th most
- 5
5-star update
Joshua Dobson father speaks
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This year’s NBA Draft is set for June 23-24 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, over two nights, splitting the first and second rounds.
Tweets of the day
Michigan quote of the day
“Some people are gonna say Andrew Babalola, but I think everybody expects him to be really good when he eventually does play. We know that he was a five-star guy. He was really turning heads in camp last year. So he’s going to be really good at some point. He’s just gotta come back and really rely on his knee and have confidence in his repaired knee. But Evan Link is the guy who missed a good portion of spring that Jon Jansen told me when he moves to guard, that’s going to be a much better fit for him, and he’s going to be able to move people in there. He’ll be in a more confined space, and he’s gonna have to do much better in pass protection. He can move people. So they need to get him back. And when Kyle Whittingham, Michigan’s head coach, talks bout these are the guys that we have been missing, those are two of the big ones. So Malakai Lee is a true freshman who I think will play, maybe some at that RHINO position. But those are the two guys that they really had in mind.”
– The Wolverine’s Chris Balas on “forgotten” offensive players for Michigan football
Headlines of the day
Michigan Recruiting Intel: Surprise 4-star visitor, OV update for blue-chip LB
Podcast: Michigan Football’s ‘Forgotten’ Offensive Players, Hoops Stars In Latest Mock Draft
Whittingham provides clues to Jason Beck’s use of Bryce Underwood … today’s News and Views
Hit or Miss? Calling our shot with Michigan’s June 12 official visitors
How do Michigan’s in-state ’28 recruiting targets feel about the Wolverines?