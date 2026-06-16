Newsstand: All 3 Michigan stars will be in green room at NBA Draft

The 2026 NBA Draft will feature three Michigan Wolverines, all likely to go early in the first round. It now appears each of them – center Aday Mara, forward Yaxel Lendeborg and forward Morez Johnson Jr. will all be in attendance in the green room.

Lendeborg and Johnson earned invites on Monday, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Woo. Woo also had the three stars going consecutively from picks No. 11-13 in a Monday mock draft.

The event should serve as a quasi-infomercial for head coach Dusty May and the Michigan program coming off a 37-3 season and the program’s second-ever national championship.

This year’s NBA Draft is set for June 23-24 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, over two nights, splitting the first and second rounds.

Tweets of the day

The second wave of players invited to the NBA draft green room, per sources:



Cameron Carr

Chris Cenac Jr.

Yaxel Lendeborg

Morez Johnson Jr.

Hannes Steinbach

Bennett Stirtz — Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) June 15, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

“Some people are gonna say Andrew Babalola, but I think everybody expects him to be really good when he eventually does play. We know that he was a five-star guy. He was really turning heads in camp last year. So he’s going to be really good at some point. He’s just gotta come back and really rely on his knee and have confidence in his repaired knee. But Evan Link is the guy who missed a good portion of spring that Jon Jansen told me when he moves to guard, that’s going to be a much better fit for him, and he’s going to be able to move people in there. He’ll be in a more confined space, and he’s gonna have to do much better in pass protection. He can move people. So they need to get him back. And when Kyle Whittingham, Michigan’s head coach, talks bout these are the guys that we have been missing, those are two of the big ones. So Malakai Lee is a true freshman who I think will play, maybe some at that RHINO position. But those are the two guys that they really had in mind.”

– The Wolverine’s Chris Balas on “forgotten” offensive players for Michigan football

Headlines of the day

Michigan Recruiting Intel: Surprise 4-star visitor, OV update for blue-chip LB

Podcast: Michigan Football’s ‘Forgotten’ Offensive Players, Hoops Stars In Latest Mock Draft

Whittingham provides clues to Jason Beck’s use of Bryce Underwood … today’s News and Views

Hit or Miss? Calling our shot with Michigan’s June 12 official visitors

How do Michigan’s in-state ’28 recruiting targets feel about the Wolverines?