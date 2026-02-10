Newsstand: Arizona loses, opening door for Michigan at No. 1

The Michigan Wolverines are 22-1 and firmly in the No. 2 spot in the AP Poll after Monday afternoon’s release. Still, the door is once again cracked open to potentially move into the top spot next week, assuming they take care of business over the next two games.

No. 1 Arizona went to No. 9 Kansas on Monday night and lost its first game of the season 82-78, finally showing it is mortal and that its top spot in the polls could be in jeopardy. Michigan plays at Northwestern and home against UCLA this week, so wins in both could make it an interesting vote when the AP pollsters come together to submit their ballots this weekend.

Of course, more critical might be what it means for the NCAA Tournament seeding. There is plenty of basketball to go, but it makes the race for the No. 1 overall seed in March Madness even more of a conversation between the Wildcats and Wolverines, both now one-loss teams on the year.

Michigan’s game against Northwestern in Evanston tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network Wednesday night. Saturday’s tilt at Crisler Center against UCLA gets going at 12:45 p.m. ET on CBS.

Tweets of the day

2027 Top-30 overall recruit Devin Cleveland will take an unofficial visit to Michigan on March 8th to watch the Wolverines take on Michigan State, he told @Rivals.



The 6-foot-3 junior is one of the top shooting guards nationally. https://t.co/3tfpxXd7fE pic.twitter.com/6CCxiR63zq — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) February 9, 2026

Career-high points ☑️

Career-high threes ☑️

Career-high field goals ☑️ pic.twitter.com/OAtt6mgcmw — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 10, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

”Another big win over Ohio State. Always nice to meet the Buckeyes in anything. It doesn’t really matter what it is, but in basketball, Michigan has owned Ohio State recently. Huge win on Sunday. Great to see they’re starting to play better basketball. And it really comes back to better practice habits, as Dusty May told us this morning at his press conference. So these guys like playing with each other. These guys are playing well together. The defense is outstanding. This is a good basketball team. Excited to see how they do this week. And then it’s the stretch run, man. There are really five games that will determine their fate if they get through this week unscathed, as they should.”

– TheWolverine.com’s Chris Balas on the weekend for Michigan basketball

