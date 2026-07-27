Newsstand: Big Ten Media Days kicks off this week in Chicago

The Michigan Wolverines are inching closer to football season with Big Ten Football Media Days kicking off this week in Chicago. Camp does not start until next week for the program, but the winds of football are in the air, and there will be a contingent on hand around head coach Kyle Whittingham to preview the upcoming season.

Joining Whittingham in the Windy City are junior running back Jordan Marshall, senior defensive tackle Trey Pierce and sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood. Each of them will speak at an individual podium at the event on Thursday, wrapping the conference’s third and final day of preview coverage.

This year’s event will take place at the Hilton Chicago. Here is how the schedule breaks down for the 18 schools:

Day 1: Tuesday, July 28: Illinois, Iowa, Penn State, Rutgers, USC, Wisconsin

Day 2: Wednesday, July 29: Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue, UCLA

Day 3: Thursday, July 30: Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern, Washington

Only the coach press conferences at the main podium will be televised, with the rest of the availabilities being covered here on The Wolverine. Whittingham’s presser will take place at 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network. He will do a 45-minute breakout session later in the afternoon.

Tweets of the day

Michigan football picked to finish fifth in the @clevelanddotcom Big Ten preseason poll pic.twitter.com/GZqMW7aSVv — Aaron McMann | MLive.com (@AaronMcMann) July 27, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

“Yes, we were surprised, too, but the Michigan coaches and others we spoke to for our Football Preview articles insist this was the most impressive group of the spring. The line was solid but inconsistent last year, especially when it came to generating a pass rush. The word from spring practice this year is they need a few more edges to step up in that department. Junior Dominic Nichols has all the tools but needs to bring it every day, and they’re hopeful Utah transfer John Henry Daley will live up to his All-America billing now that he’s back healthy (and he is). On the interior, veterans Enow Etta and Trey Pierce provide a great foundation to help stop the run, but they’ll need several others to emerge in backup backup roles. Senior Cam Brandt had a good spring, though, and junior Deyvid Palepale flashed in the spring game.“

– The Wolverine’s Chris Balas on Michigan’s tap-ranked position group