Newsstand: Big Ten reacts to Brendan Sorsby court ruling

The Big Ten is discussing no longer scheduling Texas Tech in any sports in the wake of the Brendan Sorsby ruling by a Texas court on Monday, allowing the quarterback to maintain his eligibility despite several thousand dollars in bets on his own teams at Indiana and Cincy over a four-year span.

“Big Ten officials are expected to discuss in the upcoming days a league-wide mandate to not play Texas Tech in any sports, per three Big Ten sources,” ESPN’s Pete Thamel said Monday. “This is in the wake of Nebraska AD Troy Dannen informing his staff today that they aren’t allowed to schedule Texas Tech.”

The NCAA ruled Sorsby ineligible earlier this summer before a Texas judge granted an injunction to allow Sorsby to play with a two-game suspension. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk described the Big Ten ban as a bit disingenuous.

“Without reviewing the schedules of the various sports at the far more than 10 schools of the Big Ten, it’s impossible to know how much of this is real or performative. For example, no Big Ten teams are scheduled to play Texas Tech in football this season.

And so pardon me if I view this as nothing more than a way to fuel the sudden outrage sparked by a ruling that was hardly a surprise. This isn’t the O.J. Simpson acquittal; everyone knew or should have known that Sorsby and Texas Tech had a real chance to get the relief they wanted from a state court, even after the local judge (who attended Texas Tech as an undergrad and as a law student) recused himself.“

Tweets of the day

🚨SUMMER DEAL🚨



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Sign up now: https://t.co/Ee3UbsNGZH pic.twitter.com/xTbwK6Tz9k — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) June 9, 2026

Athletic officials from Nebraska and Georgia sent department-wide memos today instructing their coaches and sport deputies not to schedule Texas Tech. If games are already scheduled, the schools may work to cancel the matchups.



Here's Georgia's message: https://t.co/W3Me241rIh pic.twitter.com/HcSTnmf7kc — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 8, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

“ I feel like you know everything that, that you know, but it’s more the research that you do. And we’ve talked a lot about Bryce Underwood and how much we think he’s going to run the football this year, and even last year with him being held back in that regard on designed runs, the scrambles were extremely effective for him. He had 392 rushing yards last year. That’s the most by a Michigan quarterback since Devin Gardner had 483 in 2013. So that was a long time ago. I think that number’s going to go up this year. I think there’s a potential that he takes fewer sacks as well. Sometimes the pressure actually leads to a positive run; sometimes that’ll boost it. But sacks obviously take away from that, and he was, I think, top 15, top 20, I don’t have it in front of me, in terms of non-running back rushing yards in the country last year if you take out sacks. Pounding the football with him, obviously this offensive staff did that with Devin Dampier last year at Utah.”

– TheWolverine.com’s Clayton Sayfie on Michigan football preview production takeaways

Headlines of the day

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