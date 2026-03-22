Newsstand: Dusty May on Michigan's comfort level in NCAA Tournament

The Michigan Wolverines won in two blowout games in their opening weekend in the NCAA Tournament in Buffalo, taking down Howard 101-80 and Saint Louis 95-72 on Saturday. Still, head coach Dusty May thinks his team can be better.

“I thought we had some problems tonight as well,” May said. “There were several times that St. Louis was on the verge, and we answered. We looked more determined, we looked more comfortable. Obviously, I’m a young head coach, so my only feelings have been a few tournaments at FAU and a few tournaments here. All the feelings about it being different, it is. When we went from FAU, especially the first year, we’re going in there with house money. We’re letting it fly, we’re hooping, we’re loose. Then human nature kicks in whenever there are expectations and all the other stuff that comes with it.

“We’ve tried to do a good job of not playing to other people’s expectations and not playing a seed line. Just go out and play ball one possession at a time. Also, I think Howard played really well. We were up 11 with 30 seconds to go in the half, and we completely botched our last 35 seconds. Poor coaching, poor decisions, whatever the case. That gave them life.

“I don’t know how many we ended up winning by now, but to beat that Howard team since February 1st is one of the best shooting teams in the country, they found their stride. It’s tough because some nights the ball goes in, some nights they don’t. I think our ability to make open shots tonight was the biggest difference in the discrepancy in score.”

Michigan, heading to the Sweet Sixteen in Chicago, will take on the winner of the Texas Tech/Alabama game, which is set for Sunday night at 9:45 p.m.

Tweets of the day

Michigan is your 2026 B1G Tournament Champion! pic.twitter.com/KEvzT4PQsS — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 22, 2026

After our dominant second-round victory, @EdUofM caught up with Coach May and a few players including Aday and Yaxel, who broke down their nearly full-court alley-oop! pic.twitter.com/xT0fWNogbS — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 22, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

”It’s so hard to get to the Sweet Sixteen, so you have to enjoy every moment. So as a group, it feels really good because we know what we are capable of. And it’s just, now we feel one step closer to what we want to do. I think we did a good job on offense, but I don’t think we are even close to what we can do, so we gotta get still getting better. But yeah, I think today was a good game for us. They were a good team, too. But I think we can get so much better.”

– Michigan center Aday Mara on the NCAA Tournament run

Headlines of the day

Buffalo was the reminder: Michigan is still built to win it all

Michigan recruiting intel: Visitors impressed by first padded practice

The Wolverine Basketball Show: Sweet 16 bound! Reacting to Michigan’s win over Saint Louis

Michigan basketball: ‘A special group,’ and a run Dusty May doesn’t want to see end

Five takeaways from Michigan’s win over Saint Louis: Yaxel Lendeborg dazzles, Robbie Avila no match for Wolverine bigs