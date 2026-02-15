Newsstand: Dusty May weighs in on potential No. 1 ranking

The Michigan Wolverines will likely be the new No. 1 team in the country when the AP Poll is released on Monday afternoon, but the program is not fixated on it.

Head coach Dusty May weighed in on the designation after the 86-56 win over UCLA on Saturday in Ann Arbor:

“This team has such a high ceiling, and we have such a long road in front of us. To be honest, I challenge our guys to turn the page to Purdue as soon as they leave the locker room today. We have a quick turn against a team with two preseason first team All-Americans, and a preseason number one ranking. And so, you don’t have time to bask in this year compared to last year. We’re big believers in that these games are won or lost last June, July, August, September, October. It’s cumulative.

It’s not just how we play today. I mean, if we lose this game, I’m probably more disappointed in us as a group that we didn’t have the solutions well in advance, so the guys could just come out and play. And I thought in the second half, the thing that jumps out is how well we cover for each other on both sides of the ball, and there’s a real deep, genuine care that our guys have for each other, and they hold each other accountable, not by screaming at each other in that way, just letting each person in the room know their value.

“Everyone in our locker room is incredibly valuable to our success. Some get a lot more spotlight, limelight, and others are in the shadows, but there’s a lot of people contributing to the success we have right now, and that can’t stop.”

Tweets of the day

Michigan at Purdue 90.7

Michigan vs. Duke 90.0



Should be some fun hoops. https://t.co/aOVoPlxvUM — Dylan Burkhardt (@umhoops) February 15, 2026

During halftime, we welcomed back the 1966 (B1G Champs), 1976 (National Runner-up), and 1986 (B1G Champs) teams back to Crisler! pic.twitter.com/J8gdx4PVe1 — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 14, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

“I’ll begin with thanking our fans for staying with us. We made a lot of errors in the first half, and we felt like we were playing really good basketball at times, but just couldn’t capitalize. And in the past, that’s affected our defense, our energy, our togetherness. And we took a real step forward tonight in the second half, where we were able to simply regroup and figure out different ways to play good basketball on both sides of the ball. That’s a good basketball team. I think I picked them in the top three in our preseason polls.”

– Michigan head coach Dusty May on the blowout win over UCLA

Headlines of the day

What does new DTs coach Larry Black Jr. bring to Michigan as a recruiter?

COLUMN: It wasn’t about anything you did, Mick — Michigan is just that much better

Bruins can’t bear up against Michigan depth

Five takeaways from Michigan’s win over UCLA: Near-flawless second half leads to 10th win by 30-plus

UCLA Mick Cronin on second-half collapse at Michigan: ‘We were god-awful’