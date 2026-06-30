Newsstand: Former Michigan coach Dusty May on why he took Mavericks job

Former Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May was introduced to the Dallas Mavericks media contingent on Monday, one week after taking the job and leaving Ann Arbor after two seasons.

May shared what led him to the NBA and his new job in Dallas:

There are a lot of reasons. The very first conversation, I bumped into [president] Masai [Ujiri] and [general manager] Mike [Schmitz] in Chicago [at the NBA Combine]. At that point, I had full intentions of being back at Michigan no matter what. We had a great conversation. It had nothing to do with this position. And then whenever we were talking about our guys — we had three guys in the lottery — it was mentioned that would I have any interest in this job? My eyes went up and instantly I said, ‘This one checks all the boxes.’ I said, ‘There are certain criteria for any job that we coaches have.’ Mine has always been a little bit different, but this job checks all of them. So, I was excited from that moment.

The Mavs checked every box, and it started with the people in the building, the people that I’m going to be work with every single day. To feel like you’re aligned, you’re inspired by them, all those things are extremely important.

Michigan is currently led by interim head coach Mike Boynton Jr., who is expected to lead the team for at least the 2026-27 season.

Tweets of the day

IMPACT: Michigan LB commit Weston Port is an old-school middle linebacker with a ton of production against great high school competition.



A look at why he's a perfect fit for the current LB room: https://t.co/K34VTCyuf1 pic.twitter.com/l5IMwzVSbi — Ethan McDowell (@ethanmmcdowell) June 29, 2026

Dusty May and his family pic.twitter.com/u9JqJFOUE6 — Noah Weber (@noahweber00) June 29, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

Well, I’m on ‘Rez’s team, so he’s definitely my favorite. Those guys had some friendly banter with all of that, but the beautiful part of it, there was never any envy, there was never jealousy. These guys were each other’s biggest fans, and that’s one thing that we want to bring here to the Dallas Mavericks, where we are each other’s biggest fans and each other’s promoters. It just creates a really healthy environment when we’re not competing against the guys that we’re in the locker room with; we’re competing together against everyone else. ‘Rez, I’m putting it out into the public space, ‘Rez is my favorite.

– May on Morez Johnson Jr. and Yaxel Lendeborg’s banter after being drafted last week

Headlines of the day

Michigan Commit Impact: Linebacker Weston Port

Podcast: Michigan coaching saga update, Mike Boynton Jr., Dusty May, more

Five major Michigan takeaways from Dusty May’s Dallas Mavericks press conference

Heat check on Joshua Dobson, Monsanna Torbert, top Michigan targets

The investigation, hoops coach, Whittingham’s Michigan, more: INSIDE THE FORT, PART II