Newsstand: Former Michigan star goes off in NBA Summer League

Former Michigan Wolverines star Yaxel Lendeborg dazzled in his NBA Summer League debut for the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, helping the team to a 104-72 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The No. 11 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft finished his first professional game with 19 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists on a perfect 6-for-6 from the floor, including 4 makes from three-point range.

“I thought that Yax will play with a really high level of force and physicality, like that was a point emphasis for us all week, just force and physicality and everything that we do,” Warriors coach Khalid Robinson told reporters, via USA Today. “He showed a little bit of everything in his game, obviously shot the ball well, started the game. He had some really good passes, play-making defensively.”

Lendeborg, who was an All-American and the Big Ten Player of the Year this past season at Michigan, was one of 3 Wolverines selected in the first round last week. Frontline teammates Morez Johnson Jr. (Dallas Mavericks, No. 9 overall) and Aday Mara (Oklahoma City Thunder, No. 12) were the others to be selected in the first 12 picks.

Tweets of the day

HAVE A NIGHT, @Yaxel_Lendeborg!



🏀 19 PTS

🏀 5 REB

🏀 6 AST

🏀 4-4 3PM

🏀 6-6 FGM



Warriors defeat the Lakers in California Classic action! pic.twitter.com/Uslt9XVfHq — NBA (@NBA) July 4, 2026

Michigan OL commit, Louis Esposito, speaks on his recent recruitment shutdown and why his loyalty with the Wolverines stuck out above the rest 〽️ pic.twitter.com/Yvm5eGPKSc — 〽️arshall 〽️atters (@Marshall23szn) July 3, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

“Michigan has felt like home since the beginning of my recruitment. They are the #1 public school in the country and are one of the college football blue bloods. I am getting the opportunity to play football and getting a degree at the highest level.”

– Michigan football commitment Louis Esposito IV on his status with the Wolverines

Headlines of the day

Louis Esposito IV shuts down recruitment, reaffirms commitment to Michigan

Priority Ohio OL Jace Montgomery talks connection to Michigan, recent visit

Ranking Michigan football’s 5 best offensive players: Where should Bryce Underwood land?

Michigan basketball: Two more pledge to stay under Mike Boynton Jr.

Michigan signee Lincoln Cosby staying in Ann Arbor after Dusty May departure