Newsstand: Former Michigan star Yaxel Lendeborg makes LeBron pitch

Former Michigan Wolverines star Yaxel Lendeborg has made all sorts of headlines since being drafted in the first round by the Golden State Warriors in June’s NBA Draft. With summer league action rolling along, Lendeborg has gotten the opportunity to play against former teammates Morez Johnson Jr. (Dallas Mavericks) and Aday Mara (Oklahoma City Thunder).

In Sunday’s win over Oklahoma City and former Michigan center Aday Mara, Lendeborg recorded 14 points, 2 rebounds and 4 assists while going 4-for-8 from the floor.

Lendeborg then, on a show with Bleacher Report, made his pitch for free agent forward LeBron James to join the Warriors.

“My pitch is, man, I know you don’t like rookies that much,” Lendeborg said on Bleacher Report. “But I’m not the average rookie, you know? And I would love to learn under you, man.”

“If you’re looking to play with the greatest shooter of all time and a close friend of yours, Draymond, it would be great to come to the Warriors, and we’ll be glad to have you.”

Could “Dominican Bron” play with James? It seems the chances are fading after early buzz that the Warriors were a favorite for his services. Regardless, the Michigan draft pick made the case.

Tweets of the day

Top 5 home field advantages in the Big Ten heading into 2026 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/hIgLSCl9A7 — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) July 12, 2026

Others have reported what I have waited for my sources to confirm: Michigan is preparing a buy-out for AD Warde Manuel, which he is expected to accept. Some version of the investigation UM commissioned into the department is likely to be released by the end of the week, too. — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) July 13, 2026

Top ten college football programs by value, according to @WSJ



What stands out? pic.twitter.com/J4L4Nhuigk — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) July 12, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

“As first reported last week, the results from the investigation into the Michigan athletic department under Warde Manuel are “imminent,” with Thursday’s board meeting expected to be the release date. Chicago law firm Jenner & Block was commissioned after coach Sherrone Moore‘s arrest and firing last December to research the culture of the athletic department, and several sources have said to expect a significant “black eye” for the department.”

– The Wolverine’s Chris Balas on the investigation of Michigan’s athletic department

Headlines of the day

Mike Boynton Jr. understands the assignment ahead of pressure-packed season at Michigan: Here’s what’s ahead of him

Rivals300 EDGE Merrick Ham eyes return trip to Michigan after first visit

Big week upcoming for Michigan athletics, Warde Manuel’s future

The best South Florida prospect since Jeremiah Smith is making everyone wait

The 3-2-1: Urban Meyer on Bryce Underwood, Michigan hoops thoughts, a prediction