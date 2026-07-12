The Wolverine Football Recruiting
Newsstand: Four-star QB talks Michigan interest, trims list
The Michigan Wolverines coaching staff has been working hard on the recruiting trail to add talent to future editions of the football program. Over the weekend, one of their top targets trimmed his list to include Kyle Whittingham and company.
Speaking to Rivals’ Chad Simmons, four-star quarterback Lucas Prock, the No. 68 prospect in the 2028 class, included Michigan in his top five schools along with Florida, Indiana, Ohio State and Notre Dame.
He visited the program this spring.
“It has been important for me to get out there and see all those different places,” Prock told Rivals. “Ohio State, Indiana, Florida, Michigan and Notre Dame are my top five schools.
“The campuses, the coaching staffs, how they work with their quarterbacks, the schemes they run and the talent around the quarterback all stood out.
“Relationships, culture, stability, and overall vibe I’ve gotten from the program put those five on top. I like how everything has been genuine.”
“When I was at Michigan in the spring I liked their culture,” Prock said. “Since then, they have recrutited me hard and I like the relationships I’m building with the staff. And obviously, Michigan is an impressive program year in and year out.”
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