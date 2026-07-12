Newsstand: Four-star QB talks Michigan interest, trims list

The Michigan Wolverines coaching staff has been working hard on the recruiting trail to add talent to future editions of the football program. Over the weekend, one of their top targets trimmed his list to include Kyle Whittingham and company.

Speaking to Rivals’ Chad Simmons, four-star quarterback Lucas Prock, the No. 68 prospect in the 2028 class, included Michigan in his top five schools along with Florida, Indiana, Ohio State and Notre Dame.

He visited the program this spring.

“It has been important for me to get out there and see all those different places,” Prock told Rivals. “Ohio State, Indiana, Florida, Michigan and Notre Dame are my top five schools.

“The campuses, the coaching staffs, how they work with their quarterbacks, the schemes they run and the talent around the quarterback all stood out.

“Relationships, culture, stability, and overall vibe I’ve gotten from the program put those five on top. I like how everything has been genuine.”

“When I was at Michigan in the spring I liked their culture,” Prock said. “Since then, they have recrutited me hard and I like the relationships I’m building with the staff. And obviously, Michigan is an impressive program year in and year out.”

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Power. Speed. Attack the Hill.

Thanks to @UMichFootball for letting us get after it.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/dgeW68NosM — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 11, 2026

NEWS: 2028 4-star QB Lukas Prock is narrowed his list down to five schools and his commitment may not be far behind.



Read: https://t.co/cDEcVBi7wd pic.twitter.com/uUiBEFYsce — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) July 11, 2026

“He looks very confident, poised, competitive. He’s a champion”

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via IG/gsw.network pic.twitter.com/RsMFnhuKC4 — Barstool Michigan (@BarstoolUofM) July 10, 2026

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