Newsstand: Inside Dusty May's decision to leave Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines need a new head coach after Dusty May’s decision to leave for the Dallas Mavericks. Mike Boynton Jr. is taking over as the interim coach, and CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander shed some light on the decision.

Here’s what he had to say about the May decision, which included the confirmation that the state of college sports played a factor.

In talking to multiple sources close to May on Monday, I was explicitly told that the state of college basketball played a serious factor in May leaving for Dallas.

“There’s just too much uncertainty in college athletics,” one source said. “Parents are relentless, calling and checking in, doing what they do. Every day it’s dealing with shit. And there are hundreds of coaches doing what they think is best for themselves, not what’s best for the game.”

May met with Mavericks leadership over the weekend and eventually agreed to the deal after some internal back-and-forth over whether to leave his roster almost three months into the offseason. I’m told it was extremely difficult to say yes, particularly given Michigan’s intense roster churn after winning the title and its reward for doing so: Michigan is widely viewed as a preseason top-five team heading into November.

Tweets of the day

Michigan duo Yaxel Lendeborg & Aday Mara reunited & had one pose in mind 🤣



Watch the First Round of the 2026 NBA Draft tomorrow at 8:00pm/et on ABC & ESPN! pic.twitter.com/orghXlkr3v — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 22, 2026

NEWS: Five-Star CB Joshua Dobson is down to Auburn, Michigan, South Carolina, and Texas A&M, he tells me for @Rivals



The No. 6 Recruit in the 2027 class will announce his commitment July 1st during the Rivals Summer Signing Day Show https://t.co/4e1tbhdSck pic.twitter.com/mEKgYf5cvH — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 22, 2026

Michigan fans should be grateful that they had two years with Dusty May.https://t.co/c9JLel2QnF (Apple) https://t.co/EsZxIkca32 (Spotify) https://t.co/jhaebxv2qy (YouTube) pic.twitter.com/OK7l18JY5A — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 22, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

““I’m just kinda shocked, but life goes on, and I’m happy for him. Anybody else in the room would’ve done the same thing and taken the same job, and it’s an amazing job. But I’m just excited and anxious to see who we’re able to retain and keep. I think we have a pretty good staff and I think Dusty left a pretty good blueprint of two years of our work, and he brought like the best staff in the country to Michigan. So I don’t think there’s anything that the fans or supporters of Michigan basketball should be worried about. So I’m just really excited to be able to see… I’m at ease because I know the staff and the people we have around our program, and they’re amazing people, and they’re going to make an impact on this program right away.“

– Michigan guard Trey McKenney on Dusty May’s departure for Dallas

Headlines of the day

Five takes: Why is Dusty May making the jump to the NBA, and what’s next for Michigan?

Priority EDGE Jag Ioane leaves Michigan OV with all questions answered

Michigan basketball: On player retention, the interim plan in this ITF EXTRA

‘Just as shocked as you guys’: Trey McKenney reacts to Dusty May’s departure, backs Mike Boynton Jr.

Michigan basketball: Thoughts, and what comes next after Dusty May’s departure



