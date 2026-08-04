Newsstand: John Beilein among Michigan Hall of Honor inductees

Michigan has named its 2026 Hall of Honor class with 8 inductees spanning men’s basketball, wrestling, women’s gymnastics, softball, baseball and water polo. The class will be inducted on Sept. 11 at Crisler Center with the honorees also given a spotlight at the football game against Oklahoma on Sept 12.

The 2026 class includes:

• John Beilein (men’s basketball, 2007-19): Head coach revived the program in a 12-season run, reaching two Final Fours and NCAA title games while becoming the winningest coach in Michigan history.

• Joe McFarland (wrestling): Wrestler from 1981-92, 1984-85 and later head coach from 1999-2018, leading the Wolverines to multiple Big Ten titles.

• Nikki Peters (women’s gymnastics, circa 1996–1999) – A six-time All-American known for her uneven bars performances and perfect-10 scores, with her standout seasons in 1997 and 1999.

• Bev Plocki (women’s gymnastics) – Head coach for 36 years, winning Michigan’s first national title in 2021 and a record streak of Big Ten titles from 1999–2005.

• Sierra Romero (softball, 2013–2016) – Regarded as the program’s most decorated player, capping her career with national player-of-the-year honors in 2016.

• Kellen Russell (wrestling, 2008–2012) – A two-time national champion (2011, 2012) and four-time Big Ten champion.

• Chris Sabo (baseball, circa 1981–1983) – Played three seasons before being drafted by the Cincinnati Reds, going on to a nine-year MLB career.

• Shana Welch (water polo, 2004–2007) – The program’s career scoring leader and multi-time All-American.

Eligibility requires multiple achievements and excellence during time at Michigan, including national titles, All-American nods, Olympic involvement and other conference honors. U-M’s Hall of Honor has recognized several notable athletes, coaches and administrators since its inception in 1978.

Tweets of the day

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It was important for @WHLsilvertips' Landon DuPont to return for a second #HlinkaGretzkyCup where he will wear the ©️ for 🇨🇦!



📹 https://t.co/Xi0iuV5sb6 pic.twitter.com/hOBItMHxR1 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) August 3, 2026

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[READ] 👉 https://t.co/hpi3XyjAke pic.twitter.com/EApnm7p3nD — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) August 3, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

”I think it’s just a huge camp for this Michigan team because it’s a young ball team, especially on offense, and the quarterback is a huge question mark. How good is he going to be this year? Can they maximize what they have around him? I think the wide receiving corps is pretty good. The tight ends are solid. The offensive line, a ton of work needs to be done there in terms of determining who’s gonna be where and who’s gonna be playing. So yeah, there’s just so much to get done, I feel, in this first month.”

– The Wolverine’s Clayton Sayfie on Michigan firing up fall camp this week

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