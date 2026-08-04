The Wolverine Basketball
Newsstand: John Beilein among Michigan Hall of Honor inductees
Michigan has named its 2026 Hall of Honor class with 8 inductees spanning men’s basketball, wrestling, women’s gymnastics, softball, baseball and water polo. The class will be inducted on Sept. 11 at Crisler Center with the honorees also given a spotlight at the football game against Oklahoma on Sept 12.
The 2026 class includes:
• John Beilein (men’s basketball, 2007-19): Head coach revived the program in a 12-season run, reaching two Final Fours and NCAA title games while becoming the winningest coach in Michigan history.
• Joe McFarland (wrestling): Wrestler from 1981-92, 1984-85 and later head coach from 1999-2018, leading the Wolverines to multiple Big Ten titles.
• Nikki Peters (women’s gymnastics, circa 1996–1999) – A six-time All-American known for her uneven bars performances and perfect-10 scores, with her standout seasons in 1997 and 1999.
• Bev Plocki (women’s gymnastics) – Head coach for 36 years, winning Michigan’s first national title in 2021 and a record streak of Big Ten titles from 1999–2005.
• Sierra Romero (softball, 2013–2016) – Regarded as the program’s most decorated player, capping her career with national player-of-the-year honors in 2016.
• Kellen Russell (wrestling, 2008–2012) – A two-time national champion (2011, 2012) and four-time Big Ten champion.
• Chris Sabo (baseball, circa 1981–1983) – Played three seasons before being drafted by the Cincinnati Reds, going on to a nine-year MLB career.
• Shana Welch (water polo, 2004–2007) – The program’s career scoring leader and multi-time All-American.
Eligibility requires multiple achievements and excellence during time at Michigan, including national titles, All-American nods, Olympic involvement and other conference honors. U-M’s Hall of Honor has recognized several notable athletes, coaches and administrators since its inception in 1978.
Tweets of the day
Michigan quote of the day
”I think it’s just a huge camp for this Michigan team because it’s a young ball team, especially on offense, and the quarterback is a huge question mark. How good is he going to be this year? Can they maximize what they have around him? I think the wide receiving corps is pretty good. The tight ends are solid. The offensive line, a ton of work needs to be done there in terms of determining who’s gonna be where and who’s gonna be playing. So yeah, there’s just so much to get done, I feel, in this first month.”
– The Wolverine’s Clayton Sayfie on Michigan firing up fall camp this week
Headlines of the day
Podcast: Previewing Michigan football’s fall camp, position battles and more
Michigan Recruiting Intel: Latest on 5-star QB Jayden Wade
Michigan Portal Insider: How the staff is handling uncertainty around potential fifth-year transfers
Five things to know about Michigan hiring Dylan Murphy as assistant coach
Six Michigan offensive players to buy stock in as fall camp begins
Discuss This Article
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things The Wolverine in the The Fort.The Fort