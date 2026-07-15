Newsstand: Michigan AD Warde Manuel admits he's 'not 100% certain' of future

Michigan Wolverines athletic director Warde Manuel has been back in the headlines this week as rumors swirl about a potential departure from his post, stemming from the findings of the Jenner & Block report commissioned by the university looking into culture and practices within his department.

Manuel made an appearance on local radio on Tuesday and addressed some of the rumors.

“I don’t know what the future is going to be and how long I’ll be in this position,” Manuel told WTKA host Sam Webb on Tuesday. “I do know that I’m here today and I do know that I’m going to be here tomorrow. And I do feel confident in the things I have done here at Michigan. Not for me, not for Warde – but on behalf of the University of Michigan, our student-athletes, our coaches, our staff, our fans, our donors, to drive success with our student-athletes academically and athletically.

“I’ve had several conversations over the last six or seven months about the future and things that have happened and different opportunities and different ways that things could go. There’s no doubt about it. I’m not going to hide from that conversation that occurs. But as it relates to where things are going to go, I’m not 100% certain.”

The Jenner & Block report, which U-M paid $12 million for, has not been made public, but the Board of Regents and others in administration have been briefed on the findings. The regents are set to meet on Thursday in Traverse City, but U-M spokespeople have said this week there are no plans to release the findings this week, nor is Manuel’s status or the report on the BOR meeting agenda.

Both The Wall Street Journal and The Athletic released additional reporting on Tuesday, shedding light on Manuel’s alleged knowledge of the relationship between former head coach Sherrone Moore and his assistant, Paige Shiver, who were involved in an inappropriate relationship that cost Moore his job last December.

Tweets of the day

NEW: Michigan guard Trey McKenney tells @TimMcCormick40 the future is bright under new head coach Mike Boynton Jr.



STORY: https://t.co/2LtlERiKVi pic.twitter.com/Vddy0ceBPw — TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineOn3) July 15, 2026

Four Big Ten university presidents – Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and USC – visited today with Sens. Maria Cantwell and Ted Cruz as part of dialogue around the Protect College Sports Act, per a statement from the schools.



The meetings, described as "productive," are notable. pic.twitter.com/hRsyeSYDfs — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 14, 2026

Statement from University of Michigan spox to @FOS: "U-M does not plan to release anything this week related to the athletics investigation and Warde Manuel remains our athletic director — we have no comment on any rumors about his future." — Amanda Christovich (@achristovichh) July 14, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

“I knew coming back, I was going to have more of an expanded role with this new team we have here. I just wanted to play it out for one more year and see what could happen. I know in an expanded role I could definitely show different parts of my game that I sometimes wasn’t able to show last year. So I think it’ll be really good for me to get one more summer just to develop and seek things out and try to be more of a vocal leader on this team. I think that’s going to be a big thing for me this year, so I’m definitely looking forward to it.”

– Michigan guard Trey McKenney on his leadership role with the program this offseason, via Hail Media’s Go Blue Hoops! podcast

Headlines of the day

From The Road: Updates on Michigan commits and Chicago prep standouts

WSJ with latest damning report on Michigan athletics — Who is responsible?

4-star OL commit Lincoln Mageo couldn’t pass up opportunity with Michigan

Michigan guard Trey McKenney opens up on Dusty May departure, transition to Mike Boynton Jr.

Mike Martin left his head coaching job to bet on himself at Michigan: Analyzing the fit

Michigan opponent preview, early score prediction: Oklahoma