Newsstand: Michigan AD Warde Manuel speaks on Kyle Whittingham hire

The Michigan Wolverines officially announced head coach Kyle Whittingham to the world on Sunday afternoon in Orlando.

Athletic director Warde Manuel made the introduction in the press conference and shared some of what appealed to U-M about its new head football coach:

I wanted to share some thoughts about what solidified the selection of Coach Whittingham. Kyle is committed to his team and players, evidenced by the fact that he spent 21 years as Utah’s head coach and a member of the program for 32 overall seasons. He is the second-longest tenured active head football coach at the NCAA FBS level, only trailing Iowa’s coach, Kirk Ferentz.

His Utah teams posted a winning record in 18 of 21 seasons and won 10-plus games in eight of those years. His teams performed at a high level in the postseason, winning 11 bowl games out of 17, which ranks amongst the top four active coaches. Kyle had 35 players being named All-American and 10 of whom were either consensus or unanimous honorees.

In the classroom, he places a strong emphasis on the academics, reflected in a 93 percent graduation rate amongst the highest in college football. These points explain how much Kyle enjoys being a coach and truly how much he cares about the development of the student-athletes. He is well respected in his profession amongst his peers, media and fans.

I can’t tell you how many texts I’ve received about him after this selection was announced. Kyle has a proven track record of success and has run his program with the highest integrity. Everyone that we talked to either started or ended their statements about him with his character.

He has also shown a commitment to creating a program rooted in toughness, physicality, discipline and respect, where student-athletes and coaches represent the university with distinction both on and off the field. He consistently demonstrated throughout the interview process the qualities that we value at Michigan. Vision, resilience, the ability to build and sustain championship caliber teams and a commitment to doing all of that with integrity.

Tweets of the day

A busy day for the Wolverines in Orlando, buzzing with excitement around Coach Whittingham's first full day with the program. pic.twitter.com/Q8uLJfFovB — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 28, 2025

Kyle Whittingham will meet individually with Michigan's players all week, but his first priority was Bryce Underwood. The two spoke this morning for 45 minutes.



'He’s really, really going to excel and have a great experience here."https://t.co/NDQApkNMFS pic.twitter.com/rc7rsAyv7h — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) December 28, 2025

Michigan quote of the day

“We got excellent resources here. The NIL, the rev share, all that, all of what college football is today is right among the top tier of the universities in the country. Very competitive. It’s always a work in progress. We’re continuing to try to build those resources. And that’s another, you know, other than the retention of the players, that will probably be job two, is making sure that we get with the right folks and get the resources that we need to put that roster together and build it from there.”

– Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham on the resources to build the program in his vision

Headlines of the day

Five takeaways from chatting with new Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham

Kyle Whittingham is the right guy at the right time for Michigan

Kyle Whittingham plans to retain 2-3 current assistants as Michigan football coach

Five in-state recruits Michigan HC Kyle Whittingham should reach out to ASAP

Michigan football ‘working to hire’ Jay Hill as defensive coordinator under Kyle Whittingham

Orlando notebook: Jordan Marshall wants ‘to be at Michigan,’ Wink Martindale ’emotional’ about past month at U-M