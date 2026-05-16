Newsstand: Michigan alum Duncan Robinson returns in NBA playoff win

Former Michigan Wolverines guard Duncan Robinson returned to the floor for the Detroit Pistons in Game 6 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and was a key piece in the No. 1 seed’s 115-94 win to force a Game 7 on Sunday in the Motor City.

Robinsin, whom radio voice George Blaha has dubbed “The Doctor of Distance,” missed Game 5’s overtime loss with a sore back, but returned off the bench for Detroit and chipped in with 14 points (4-of-7 from three) in 20 minutes on Friday night. Fellow Michigan alum Caris LeVert chipped in with 9 points in 29 minutes off the bench.

The two will now head back to Detroit for Sunday night’s deciding Game 7 at Little Caesars Arena, set for an 8 p.m. ET tipoff on Amazon Prime. The winner will take on the New York Knicks in a 7-game series with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line. Oklahoma City and San Antonio will meet in the Western Conference Finals to decide their representative.

Tweets of the day

Kentucky’s Mark Pope, Arkansas’ John Calipari, Purdue’s Matt Painter, Michigan’s Dusty May, Miami’s Jai Lucas, Alabama’s Nate Oats, BYU’s Kevin Young, West Virginia’s Ross Hodge, Villanova’s Kevin Willard, Nebraska’s Fred Hoiberg, Iowa State’s TJ Otzelberger, Iowa’s Ben McCollum,… pic.twitter.com/45IIlokefy — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) May 16, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

“Michigan loves his instincts and football IQ. He’s not the tallest or heaviest defensive back, but he doesn’t shy away from the physical part of the game and logged 73 total tackles as a junior. Woodson also forced 3 turnovers— 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble— and logged 8 defended passes. He returned one pick for a touchdown and also ran back a kickoff for another score. The defensive back pledge plays both sides of the ball and showcases solid ball skills as a receiver.”

– The Wolverine’s Ethan McDowell on the commitment of 2027 defensive back Charles Woodson Jr.

Headlines of the day

Charles Woodson Jr. the latest Michigan legacy recruit — why it matters

Michigan Commit Impact: 3-star safety Charles Woodson Jr.

Fundraising, Michigan football, Moustapha Thiam and more — INSIDE THE FORT

Michigan Recruiting Intel: New DL target to know, in-home visit notes

Three Michigan questions on a Bryce Underwood narrative, Tommy Carr and Morez Johnson