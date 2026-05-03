Newsstand: Michigan alums clash in NBA playoffs Game 7 on Sunday
There will be a Michigan Wolverines contingent on hand for one of the biggest games in sports on Sunday. The Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic will play in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals at Little Caesars Arena in Downtown Detroit.
Players from each side of the matchup have Maize and Blue ties. Detroit has a pair of guards from just down the road in Ann Arbor in Duncan Robinson and Caris LeVert, while the Magic have Franz and Moritz Wagner and Jett Howard. Franz Wagner is set to miss his third-straight game with a calf injury, while Moritz Wagner and Howard will not see game action.
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The showdown is set for 3:30 p.m. with a national broadcast on ABC. It can be heard locally on 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit on the radio.
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