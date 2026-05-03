Newsstand: Michigan alums clash in NBA playoffs Game 7 on Sunday

There will be a Michigan Wolverines contingent on hand for one of the biggest games in sports on Sunday. The Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic will play in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals at Little Caesars Arena in Downtown Detroit.

Players from each side of the matchup have Maize and Blue ties. Detroit has a pair of guards from just down the road in Ann Arbor in Duncan Robinson and Caris LeVert, while the Magic have Franz and Moritz Wagner and Jett Howard. Franz Wagner is set to miss his third-straight game with a calf injury, while Moritz Wagner and Howard will not see game action.

The showdown is set for 3:30 p.m. with a national broadcast on ABC. It can be heard locally on 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit on the radio.

Tweets of the day

NEW: Michigan's Kyle Whittingham predicts 12-15 schools will have $50M rosters after the 2027 recruiting cycle💰



"There are a few schools that can weather that, but not many. So it’s already unsustainable for most schools and is only going to get more so until we come up with a… https://t.co/gH2vUZhpzv pic.twitter.com/9OzA11qMxp — On3 (@On3) May 2, 2026

Have Yourself a Day Colby!



2 Home Runs

4 Runs

4 Hits

7 RBIs#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/CjdOzWH32m — Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 3, 2026

Official list was sent out by the NBA today.



Removed:

Elliot Cadeau (Michigan)



Added:

DJ Armstrong Jr. (UMBC)



Alijah Arenas remains on and seems slated to play https://t.co/eDGME2JctK — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 2, 2026

Michigan headlines of the day

Michigan Recruiting Intel: Top targets lock in Victors Weekend official visits

Chris Wormley details Michigan football journey from Rich Rodriguez to Jim Harbaugh

Rivals300 OT commit Jakari Lipsey: ‘It’s Michigan, the most winningest school’

Michigan commit impact: Breaking down Rivals300 OT Jakari Lipsey

Rivals300 LB Roman Igwebuike planning Michigan official visit